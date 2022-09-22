The Philadelphia Tribune honored prominent Philadelphians in education, business, health and community and religious organizations Thursday during its annual Most Influential African American event.
The event, which was held virtually for the third year in a row due to the pandemic, was emceed by NBC 10's weekday morning anchor Erin Coleman and the pastor of Salem Baptist Church, Rev. Marshall Mitchell.
“We’re recognizing individuals who have the power to initiate change in our community,” Mitchell said. “These distinguished individuals hail from a multitude of career disciplines and possess the qualities necessary to make progressive change in Philly and move their communities forward.
“Their success exemplifies a tireless work ethic and determination that should inspire us all,” he added.
During the event, the Tribune honored “10 under 40,” “Mover and Shakers,” “African American Leaders” and “Most Influential.”
“Great leaders come from all walks of life. Seldom do they follow some predetermined path to leadership,” said Robert W. Bogle, president and CEO of the Philadelphia Tribune.
“Most successful leaders overcome obstacles and failures along the way, but their determination is well defined by their leadership ability.” Bogle said. “We’re pleased and proud to once again present Philadelphia's Most Influential African Americans.”
Among the honorees in the “10 Under 40” included Akayla Brown, founder of the nonprofit Dimplez 4 Dayz Inc.; Katharine Davis, 15th president of Central High School; Katrina Gilbert, wedding planning expert and owner of Petite Féte Philadelphia; Rasheeda Gray, owner and founder of Gray Space Interior Design; Terril Haigler also known as Ya Fav Trashman, community activist; Tamir Harper, founder of the education nonprofit UrbEd; Krystal Jones, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Live! Casino and Hotel; Raheem Manning, night time economy director for the City of Philadelphia; Ryan Tucker, deputy executive director of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.; and Adrienne Whaley, director of education and community engagement for the Museum of the American Revolution .
“These individuals have made a big impact in their chosen careers and communities,” Coleman said of the Top 10 Under 40 honorees. “They’re not only impressive, but we will be hearing more about them in the not so distant future.”
Among the event sponsors were: Independence Blue Cross, Comcast, PECO, PNC Bank, WSFS Bank, Jefferson Health and Temple University.
“For 138 years, the Tribune has been the voice for African American communities in Philadelphia,” said Loren Hudson, senior vice president and chief diversity Officer for Comcast Cable.
“Telling stories that would have gone untold, bringing light to issues that would have stayed hidden and rejoicing in the beauty of the African American communities in Philly,” Hudson said.
“We continue to be inspired by partners like the Philadelphia Tribune, who are helping to showcase the breadth of Black culture and acknowledge the contributions of those being recognized today,” she added.
Independence Health Group president and CEO Gregory E. Deavens discussed a shared value and interest that both organizations have in the African American community.
“At Independence Blue Cross, we listen every day as we strive to make good on our commitment to advance health equity, and eliminate the disparities in health that too often affect communities of color,” Deavens said.
“The Philadelphia Tribune is an invaluable part of that effort through our community health public awareness campaign. The Tribune is helping Black Philadelphians understand and fight back against the chronic health conditions that disproportionately affect us,” he added.
Deavens, who is also one of the honorees for Most Influential, said he was grateful to be recognized by the oldest continuously published African-American newspaper in the country.
“I came to Philadelphia just over five years ago and one of the joys of that transition for me and my wife Beverly has been connecting to this incredible African American community,” Deavens said.
“I want to congratulate the impressive roster of Most Influential honorees for 2022,” he added. “I'm humbled to be recognized as part of the list and I'm proud of the impact we all have on this great city and region.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.