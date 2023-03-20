The city has agreed to pay $9.2 million to settle four lawsuits by protesters against the death of George Floyd, and residents harmed by police firing tear gas, rubber bullets and other actions during the 2020 unrest.

The settlement, one of the largest in the city's history, resolves lawsuits brought by uninvolved West Philadelphia residents and those protesting the murder of Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, in that section of the city and on the I-676 highway.

swilliams@phillytrib.com

215-893-5787

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.