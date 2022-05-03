A Philadelphia teen has been awarded the distinguished Bill and Melinda Gates Scholarship.
Jemille Duncan, a senior at Multicultural Academy Charter School, was named one of 300 seniors selected across the country for the highly competitive scholarship.
The Gates scholarship is awarded to outstanding minority high school seniors from low-income homes. Applicants must be in the top 10% of their graduating class and participate in extracurricular and community service activities, among other factors.
Scholars will receive funding for the full cost of attendance that is not already covered by other financial aid.
“When I got the news, I was shocked,” Duncan said. “Being a Gates Scholar means that my hard work paid off. One of the things that I like about this scholarship compared to others is they not only look at what you do academically, but they also look at what you do in the community.”
Duncan, 18, has been accepted by over 10 colleges and universities, including the University of Pennsylvania, Drexel University, Villanova University, Temple University and Swarthmore College.
In addition to his acceptance letters, he also received more than $1.4 million in scholarship offers.
Duncan plans to pursue pre-law studies at Swarthmore College. He wants to be a lawyer. He has also been awarded Swarthmore’s McCabe Scholarship, a four-year full tuition scholarship.
“I’ve been interested in becoming a lawyer since I was 11,” Duncan said. “I’ll likely study the government and double major in philosophy and political science.”
Multicultural Academy Charter School principal Scott Walsh said he’s proud of Duncan.
“Throughout his four years at Multicultural Academy, he has amazed his teachers with his masterful writing and dazzling intellect,” Scott said in a statement. “His commitment to excellence and strong moral character make him a role model for students at our school and throughout Philadelphia.”
Duncan has been working in government and politics since he was 14 years old. He has worked on numerous political campaigns, written for a delegation candidate and liaised with dozens of elected officials on behalf of a private business.
He is currently the legislative aide to Philadelphia Councilmember Cindy Bass, making him the council’s youngest legislative staffer. Prior to working in Bass’s office, Duncan worked with state Sen. Sharif Street and former Councilmember Bobby Henon.
Duncan is a member of various organizations across the city. He serves as policy director of Greg Scott’s campaign for state representative, member of the Philadelphia Police Department’s Youth Advisory Commission, council member of SEPTA’s Youth Advisory Council and director of research at the education nonprofit UrbEd Advocates.
He is also a published author and writer whose works have appeared in local and international media outlets.
“Since joining my staff in December 2020, Jemille has written nearly two-dozen pieces of legislation, including a resolution urging more federal investment in sickle cell disease research,” Bass said.
“Another initiated action to continue the Mt. Airy Business Improvement District beyond its termination date, while one resolution authorized the Philadelphia City Council Committee on Commerce and Economic Development to conduct public hearings to investigate racial biases in development in the City of Philadelphia,” Bass said.
“I could not be prouder of this young man and believe he is destined for a spectacular career in law, or whatever profession he chooses,” Bass added. “His brilliance and many accomplishments, paired with his new, prestigious status as a Gates Scholar, essentially guarantee his continued success.”
Duncan said working in politics has helped prepare him to become a lawyer.
“Being a legislative aide has been the closest way that I can be a lawyer right now,” Duncan said. “I really enjoy talking to people, figuring out what the issues are and trying to figure out a legislative solution to that.
“It requires a great deal of research, writing and reading, and that’s all things that I enjoy,” Duncan added. “I have real world experience already, but I’m looking forward to taking it a step further.”
Duncan said that what he wants people to take away from his story is that young people can do great things if given the chance.
“Mentorship is so important for young people,” Duncan said. “I think if people really give us a chance and trust us with doing some serious work, amazing things can happen.
“If more young people get real world career driven experiences, the more young people will find their passion and what career path they would like to have,” he said. “It would also help this world become a better place.”
