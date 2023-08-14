The 5900 block of Woodbine Avenue — a quiet, lower middle-class neighborhood near the Beiber Middle School, Gompers Elementary School and Saint Joseph’s University — was the site of an FBI investigation ending in the arrest of a 17-year-old resident charged with terrorism. Representatives from the FBI and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office made the announcement in a press conference Monday.

The teen allegedly joined Khatiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad (KTJ), a global terrorist group associated with Al-Qaeda. He purchased chemicals commonly used in explosive devices, plus detonators and wiring, and took steps toward putting together and testing explosive devices, said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline McGuire. He also allegedly purchased a number of firearms.

sstone@phillytrib.com 215-893-5781

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.