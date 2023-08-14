The 5900 block of Woodbine Avenue — a quiet, lower middle-class neighborhood near the Beiber Middle School, Gompers Elementary School and Saint Joseph’s University — was the site of an FBI investigation ending in the arrest of a 17-year-old resident charged with terrorism. Representatives from the FBI and the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office made the announcement in a press conference Monday.
The teen allegedly joined Khatiba al-Tawhid wal-Jihad (KTJ), a global terrorist group associated with Al-Qaeda. He purchased chemicals commonly used in explosive devices, plus detonators and wiring, and took steps toward putting together and testing explosive devices, said FBI Special Agent in Charge Jacqueline McGuire. He also allegedly purchased a number of firearms.
“He had the expertise, and with what he had accumulated, he could have put together a viable bomb,” said McGuire.
The KTJ sent him terrorist propaganda, including information on how to construct a bomb, she said, noting that it is no longer necessary to travel long distances overseas to join a terrorist group. Some terrorist groups prefer to try to “radicalize those already in the country through the internet,” said McGuire.
Today, young people can be “baptized via the internet…and propagandized into terrorism,” she said.
District Attorney Larry Krasner said the decision to charge the teen was made in “close, careful, consultation with the FBI.” Charges include criminal conspiracy, possessing an instrument of crime, arson and putting together “weapons of mass destruction.”
Wynnefield neighbors observed FBI agents and police removing volumes of boxes from a teen’s residence on Woodbine Avenue Friday. Police SWAT and other officers were in and out of the home removing evidence related to the case, and two armored trucks were on hand.
McGuire encouraged the public to share information with the FBI, and attributed the success of the operation to law enforcement, including Philadelphia Police SWAT, the Pennsylvania State Police, the the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Firearms and Tobacco.
