The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers is asking families, staff and teachers to write a letter to the School District of Philadelphia, Board of Education, and Mayor Jim Kenney requesting a detailed COVID-19 safety plan for schools due to the rise of cases in Philadelphia.
PFT’s proposed plan, which is outlined on actionnetwork.org, includes pausing in-person learning for district schools to jointly develop and implement a safety plan, adequate PPE including KF94, KN95 and N95 masks for all students and staff, expanding COVID-19 testing and vaccination programs and access to testing supplies.
The plan also asks that certified school nurses be in every building every day and sensible metrics for district, school and room/grade closures.
“We again call on the District to truly come to the table and work with the PFT and all stakeholders to effectively plan for what a safe opening of school buildings means,” said PFT president Jerry Jordan in a statement.
“A temporary pause on in-person learning in order to plan for appropriate mitigation strategies would significantly shorten the likely length of time schools need to be virtual,” he added.
The letter-writing campaign comes after more than 90 schools will be learning virtually this week due to staffing challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The omicron surge continues to impact staffing in our schools and central offices,” said district superintendent William Hite in a letter to parents.
“We will continue to keep as many of our school buildings open as consistently as possible as long as we are confident we can maintain safe and orderly school operations.”
Principals and teachers will be contacting students and families directly with more information about virtual classes.
Staff at these schools are expected to report to work in-person unless they are sick, self-isolating or quarantining due to COVID-19 testing or exposure or have an approved leave.
District leaders will continue to monitor staffing data for all schools and inform parents and staff of any changes on a daily basis.
“We are committed to making school-by-school decisions based on the most current staffing data, which can change quickly” Hite said.
“Any changes to in-person schools based on overnight data will be shared with families and staff at the impacted schools by 6 a.m. each day,” he said. “Any changes throughout the day will be shared by 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. each day.
“Please know that we are doing everything we can to safely keep as many of our schools open as possible,” he added. “We understand that planning in this rapidly changing environment is challenging for our families and staff and ask that you continue to prepare for the possibility of either in-person or virtual learning at this time.”
