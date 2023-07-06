ghostgun

During a press conference at City Hall, Mayor Jim Kenney thanked Philadelphia police for their response to the shooting in Kingsessing and said “there is no greater priority for our administration than to reduce violence.” — WHYY Photo/Cory Sharber

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

Mayor Jim Kenney announced this week that the city has filed a lawsuit against two manufacturers of ghost guns. The guns are untraceable, do not require a background check and have been commonly used by minors and people with a history of felonies.

The lawsuit follows the arrest of Kimbrady Carriker, who used an AR-15 rifle in a mass shooting in the 5600 block of Chester Avenue on Monday. A ghost gun was found in Carriker’s home. He was arrested and charged with killing five people, shooting two more, causing shattered glass injuries, and endangering the life of a 10-year-old boy.

