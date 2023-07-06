Mayor Jim Kenney announced this week that the city has filed a lawsuit against two manufacturers of ghost guns. The guns are untraceable, do not require a background check and have been commonly used by minors and people with a history of felonies.
The lawsuit follows the arrest of Kimbrady Carriker, who used an AR-15 rifle in a mass shooting in the 5600 block of Chester Avenue on Monday. A ghost gun was found in Carriker’s home. He was arrested and charged with killing five people, shooting two more, causing shattered glass injuries, and endangering the life of a 10-year-old boy.
The 40-year-old Southwest Philadelphia man had been seen wearing a bulletproof vest and carrying a gun in his neighborhood before.
A 9mm ghost gun was also used in the murder of city recreation center worker Tiffany Fletcher in September 2022. The 41-year-old was shot by a 14-year-old on the West Philadelphia playground. The ghost gun was found in a trash can near the rec center in the area of 47th and Brown streets. The teen was arrested and tried as an adult. Last month, the former Mill Creek Rec Center was renamed the Tiffany Fletcher Recreation Center in her honor.
Polymer80, Inc., and JDS Supply, which are among the largest suppliers of guns confiscated in Philadelphia, are the subject of the city’s lawsuit. It was filed with co-counsel Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the Hausfeld Law Firm.
The City of Philadelphia seeks payment for damages and the creation of an abatement fund for harm caused by the use of ghost guns in Philadelphia communities. The lawsuit claims that Polmer80, Inc., and JDS Supply have “negligent practices.” A statement from the city said the companies have “perpetuated the gun violence crisis and threatened the public’s right to health and safety by marketing, selling and dispersing unserialized ghost gun kits into Philadelphia.”
“Today, the City of Philadelphia is taking a stand against gun violence that kills hundreds of people — including children — every year,” said Kenney. He added, “In recent years, we’ve seen a rise in the criminal use of illegal, unserialized ghost guns, assembled using ghost gun kits sold by Polymer80, Inc., and JDS Supply. These untraceable weapons pose a dire threat to our public health and are often used to inflict violence.”
According to police officials, of the more than 6,000 guns used in crimes last year, about 10% were ghost guns. About 87% of the ghost guns seized in 2023 were manufactured by Polymer80, Inc., according the Axios news service. In 2022 alone, the Philadelphia Police Department confiscated 575 ghost guns during the course of police investigations.
Ghost guns are relatively easy to acquire and to assemble. The parts come in a kit, purchased at area gun shows, and can be privately put together at home with common household tools. Ghost guns can also be ordered online or made with 3-D printers. The end result is a completed and functional firearm that has no serial number. Sales of firearms by Polymer80, Inc., and JSD Supply are not properly recorded by law — making it difficult to know how many are on the streets, according to the mayor’s office.
“Through this lawsuit, the City is taking action to stop gun violence at the root by preventing guns from getting into the hands of criminals and children and wreaking havoc in our communities,” said City Solicitor, Diana Cortes.
“I am proud of the city’s efforts to hold these suppliers accountable for their reckless business practices and stop the flow of guns into our city.”
Attorney David Pucino, Deputy Chief Counsel with the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, said, “I know what happens when someone who should not have a gun is able to access a gun. In the face of this serious problem, there is an entire industry that is trying to make it worse. The two ghost gun companies do not care who they are selling to, whether it’s someone with a felony record, someone at risk of suicide, a child, or a gun trafficker. That’s not just morally wrong — it’s a violation of Pennsylvania law.”
In March 2021, then-Attorney General Josh Shapiro helped to catch four men who purchased ghost-guns at the Morgantown Gun Show. Najaye Davis, 19, was arrested when he bought several ghost gun kits, then allegedly sold them for $500 each. Authorities found three ghost guns, nearly $9,000 in cash, more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition and extended magazines when they searched his residence. Davis was charged with multiple counts of illegal transfer of a firearm, one count of corrupt organizations and one count of conspiracy.
“Over the past two years, nearly 10% of the crime guns recovered by our department have been privately made firearms, also known as ghost guns,” said Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. She described ghost guns as “a dangerous tool in the hands of those that seek to do harm in our city, and can even end up in the hands of unassuming children. Together, we will strive for a safer Philadelphia.”
“We cannot wait for help from Washington and Harrisburg on the gun issue because far too often, it never comes,” said Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke. “So, we applaud this step by the Kenney administration to sue these gun part makers — and support it wholeheartedly.”
Following the mass shooting on July 3 and the discovery of another victim in the early-morning hours of July 4, Clarke called for stricter gun control for both ghost guns and AR-15’s “designed for war.”
The shooter was “on the streets of Southwest Philly mowing down innocent Philadelphians because Washington for years has put the interests of the gun industry over the safety of Americans. It was used in an act of murderous carnage … because the Supreme Court is siding with the gun lobby over cities and states seeking stronger gun laws to protect citizens … Philadelphia needs the right to protect its citizens with stronger local gun laws…” said Clarke.
American cities are barred from enacting their own gun regulations by a firearms preemption law. A Pennsylvania Appeals Court rejected an effort by Mayor Kenney and the city of Philadelphia to change that law in May 2022.
Philadelphia is not the first to file suit against ghost gun manufacturers. New York City filed lawsuits last year against 10 companies over the sale of the weapons. And, New Jersey last year created a state office dedicated to suing gun manufacturers, retailers and distributors.
The Department of Justice also banned the manufacturing of ghost guns, last year. “This is basic common sense,” said President Joe Biden.
