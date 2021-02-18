Philadelphia’s Streets Department launched PlowPHL on Thursday. The interactive web-based app lets residents track where the city’s snowplows and salt trucks are in real-time.
The app’s launch was the final phase in the city’s online StreetSmartPHL (streetsmartphl.phila.gov/) platform, which connects residents with real-time information related to daily trash and recycling collections, permits, paving and snow plowing.
Streets Commissioner Carlton Williams said — notwithstanding a few glitches — he’s happy with the app’s rollout.
"I'm very pleased that it's up and running and accessible to the public so they can actually see our operation in progress, which is totally brand-new. It’s the first time in a long time that the department has been able to show its services in real-time. So, I'm very pleased that it's up and running. Even if it’s with a few technical difficulties but I can live with that," Williams said.
Michael Carroll, deputy managing director for the Office of Transportation, Infrastructure and Sustainability said in a statement that the new app is just a part of the city’s plan to be more transparent with its residents.
"PlowPHL is the city’s first data-driven tool that focuses on snow operations," Carroll said. "PlowPHL supports the administration’s goal to provide the public greater access to data. It furthers the Streets Department’s mission for clean, green and safe streets by maximizing technology to keep residents informed and updated on snow operations."
Williams said this project has been two years in the making.
"Two years ago, we began installing GPS devices in our trucks. It's the same type of technology that actually tracks where a truck location is, and we were able to overlay the GPS location with our route assignments, which can tell how fast we're going on a route and how far," he said. "We can actually see where our trucks are on any given day across the city of Philadelphia in real-time. For the public, what that means is, they can zoom in and see if their neighborhood has been plowed and where plow trucks are. They can get the date and time that the trucks actually visited their block."
The commissioner said the app not only helps residents, but it also helps the city to make sure its resources are allocated efficiently.
"It's a win-win situation for us. It's a management tool and allows us to see what areas of the city we haven't touched. And for the public, it's an accountability tool to say, 'Hey, you know you didn't do my block, or, they did my block at this time I need them to come back,’" Williams said.
For the latest snowstorm, the city was on full deployment with 453 pieces of equipment across the Philadelphia region including Streets Department equipment, private contractors as well as other operating departments' vehicles. The vehicles range from highway trucks to sanitation contractors and even equipment such as "bobcats" that can get down smaller streets.
Williams said the city is doing all it can to get back on track following this snowstorm but it needs residents to do their part.
"Be patient. We're coming. If your street hasn't been plowed, please call 311. The 311 lines will be open when we conclude the operation. And then we will take complaints for blocks that we may have missed. Blocks get missed for a variety of reasons: inaccessibility, cars parked illegally, sometimes cars parked too close to the curb where we can't get trucks through and we often have to come back," he said. "We'll continue to have crews working well after the event to address those types of conditions."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.