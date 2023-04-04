Nicolas Elizalde and four other teenage football players had just left a scrimmage at Philadelphia’s Roxborough High School in September, when five gunmen opened fire on them. Nicolas, just 14 years old, was killed in the attack; the other teens were wounded, but survived. Police eventually arrested three teens and an adult man in connection to the attack, charging them with murder and related crimes. A fifth shooter, also a teen, is still being sought.

The incident that cut Nicolas’ life short illustrates a troubling trend in Philadelphia, where despite an overall decline in the number of gunshot victims over the past year, shootings are up among one key demographic: people under the age of 18. The number of young people shot increased from 212 in 2021 to 217 last year, according to data from the Philadelphia Police Department.

This story was originally published by The Trace, a nonprofit newsroom covering gun violence in America. See more of their work and sign up for their local email newsletter at TheTrace.org/Philadelphia.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.