City Sheriff Rochelle Bilal said Friday her office served 209 warrants, taking into custody 31 people wanted for violent crimes, gun charges and sexual assaults, as part of its “Operation Priority Takedown.”
The Sheriff’s Office also confiscated two weapons, 9mm and 380 handguns. And over a three-day period, it seized the illegal drug fentanyl with an estimated street value of $1,350.
According to Bilal, the team included 72 officers and was a collaboration of the Sheriff’s Office, the Philadelphia Police Department, Philadelphia Juvenile Probation and Enforcement Team, the Pennsylvania State Police, along with Chester and Delaware County Sheriff's Offices.
“As sheriff my responsibility is to make sure that warrants are served efficiently and properly,” Bilal said. “Our office has a commitment to doing everything in our power, with the support of our partners, to protect the city of Philadelphia. We are facing an unprecedented surge in gun violence and we are working diligently to take criminals off the streets. The arrest of these 31 offenders is substantial progress and includes those charged with very serious offenses.”
Some of the offenders were wanted for charges of aggravated assault, burglary, rape and robbery.
In one case, an offender brandished a weapon, but officers were able to de-escalate the situation and take control of the weapon, said Capt. Nicole Nobles, of the Sheriff’s Office, who drew up the plan for the sweep.
Bilal made her comments in the lobby of the Family Court Building at 1501 Arch St.
“On behalf of Commissioner (Danielle) Outlaw, we want to thank the sheriff and our partners for this operation,” said Frank Vanore, Philadelphia Police chief inspector. “It’s very important to us. We are doing everything we can to fight gun violence in this city and we need all the help we can get.”
Gun violence is plaguing communities throughout the city, he said.
“Just this past week we had children shot between 7 and 13 years old,” Vanore said. “We have to do everything we can to get the guns off the street from people who shouldn’t have them. By getting people who are wanted off the streets we can make it a safer place.”
The sweep is the latest of a series of periodic inter-department actions designed to supplement the efforts of the Sheriff’s Fugitive Warrant Unit, a 24-hour/seven-day-a week unit of the office. The Sheriff’s Office is an arm of the Pennsylvania court system.
There have been more than 300 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year, many by gun violence. As of Thursday, there have been 1,082 nonfatal and 280 fatal shooting victims, according to City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart's gun violence database.
