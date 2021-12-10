Pennsylvania is sitting on a surplus of $7 billion in unallocated funds. State Sen. Sharif Street, Sen. Vincent Hughes and Sen. Art Haywood have called for the state to allocate $1 billion of that funding to Philadelphia over the next three years.
The senators are asking for three rounds of $333 million to be awarded to anti-violence efforts as Philadelphia's deadliest year on record continues with 524 homicides and 1,726 gunshot victims.
"We have a constitutional mandate to keep communities safe," Street said. "We've moved some money, but the need greatly outweighs the allotted funds. We can fund these programs fully. This includes law enforcement, sports leagues and community violence interrupters who continue to call for more help."
The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) awarded $15.7 million in funding to violence-prevention organizations through grants on Dec. 1, and another round of $8 million is expected to be announced in 2022. In addition, Street said there was $170 million worth of funding requested in applications by community groups and organizations.
Sen. Hughes echoed Street's message, saying, "We have the manpower, and we have the money. Failure to invest in these neighborhood-based organizations, like the failure to invest in schools, housing and jobs, will result in tragedy for more families."
Street represents the Third District, where five organizations received $913,007.
Sen. Haywood tweeted out, "Right now, I stand with Sen. Hughes and Sen. Street and gun violence-prevention advocates in Philly to call for the General Assembly to release $140 million in American Rescue Plan funds. We must invest in gun violence-prevention organizations and stop the violence NOW!"
|Third District Organization receiving PCCD funding
|Amount awarded
|Women Against Abuse (Philadelphia’s Collaborative Response for Survivors) STOP Violence Against Women Act (VAWA)
|$375,000
|Students Run Philly Style (Going the Distance Program) Federal Byrne Justice Assistance
|$91, 017
|Pennsylvania DMC Corporation (PA DMC Youth and Law Enforcement Engagement) Federal Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention
|$250,000
|Philadelphia City Treasurer (Philadelphia Juvenile Racial Equity Specialist) Federal Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention
|$149,000
|Philadelphia Children’s Alliance (PCA Maintenance Program) Children’s Advocacy Center
|$47,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.