The Philadelphia School Partnership board of directors announced Tuesday that they have selected educator and nonprofit leader Stacy E. Holland as executive director.
She will succeed Mark Gleason, who is leaving after a decade at the helm of the partnership, which is one of the city’s largest public charities supporting kindergarten-12th grade education.
The organization focuses on the needs of children and families in Philadelphia as the city emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic. It works with partners to help provide quality educational options for children across the city.
“COVID is the greatest educational crisis of our lifetime, one that has impacted all students in Philadelphia, especially students of color,” Holland said. “The only way to successfully emerge from the pandemic is for us to work together for all children, regardless of the types of schools they attend.
“Let’s highlight the best practices of schools on the ground and be respectful of those doing the actual work as we focus on what we can do together. Our goals is for PSP (the partnership) to be a leader in that effort, and I am very excited by the opportunity.”
Holland has specialized in education, college and career development, and philanthropy for more than 29 years.
She has served in a number of key leadership positions, including executive director of the Lenfest Foundation, where she managed a $100 million endowment and led development of an early literacy strategy and career pathway for middle school students; chief of strategic partners for the School District of Philadelphia; and was co-founder and president/CEO of the Philadelphia Youth Network.
“Dr. Holland is a tremendous force for good on behalf of children and youth in our city, and she brings both a sterling reputation and a wealth of experience to bear on the challenge of providing a great education for all students,” said Philadelphia School Partnership board chair Michael O’Neill.
Since its founding in 2011, the partnership has provided more than $120 million to district schools, charters, private and parochial schools.
“Providing high-quality education for all Philadelphia children is our highest priority, and PSP has been a valuable philanthropic partner in that effort,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. “Holland’s leadership and experience in advocating for children and educators make her an outstanding partner in our extensive efforts to improved educational outcomes in every Philadelphia neighborhood.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.