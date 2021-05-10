A beloved educator in the School District of Philadelphia will be retiring at the end of the school year after nearly 47 years.
Frances Wilson started with the district on Sept. 1, 1974, as a classroom assistant. She is the district’s longest-serving teacher. Her last day at school will be June 15.
“I’ve had some amazing teachers from elementary school to high school. When I think of them, I get the same smile that my kids give me,” Wilson said.
“I truly believe what has sustained me as an educator is not the income, but the outcome,” she added. “Knowing that the kids I taught over the years are successful, reaching their full potential, and inspiring the next generation.”
Wilson, 65, became a teacher in 2008 at the Henry H. Houston School in Mount Airy. After being at Houston for five years, she would leave the school to become a teacher at Chester A. Arthur School in the Graduate Hospital area of South Philadelphia. She is currently the dean of students at the school.
“As the dean of students, Miss Wilson supports students and teachers who are having issues with technology,” said Chester A. Arthur principal Mary Libby. “She also supports students, teachers, and parents who are struggling with anything emotionally, physically or academically.
“She also helps people who are not struggling by helping them see their future and strive for their aspirations,” she added. “She helps them see beyond what they can currently see in the moment.”
Libby, who has known Wilson for over two years, said that she’s excited to celebrate Wilson’s accomplishment with her.
“She has not only taught generation after generation after generation of families, but she also made an impact in their lives,” Libby said. “She’s a part of so many people's families and that is just phenomenal.”
“We are eternally grateful to her and her commitment to us and the community,” she added. “We’re excited to celebrate this accomplishment with her for the next few months and beyond. We can’t thank her enough for everything that she has done.”
A native of South Philadelphia, Wilson is a graduate of the now defunct Parkway Program Alpha Unit, which was at 1801 Market St.
After a brief stint at the University of Connecticut, Wilson came back to Philadelphia. Under the suggestion of her mother, she sought employment in the school district. However, Wilson said it was never in her plans to be an educator.
“While I was at Parkway, I was a public relations officer,” Wilson said. “I was one of the kids that went out and spoke at educational conferences. I wanted to be either a public relations officer or a manager of a professional football team.
“The closest I got to that was part owner of a women’s professional softball team, but we’re not around anymore,” she added. “Being an educator was never a part of my original plans.”
Wilson would become a classroom assistant at the original Amy School in Rittenhouse Square before transferring to Albert M. Greenfield Elementary School in Center City.
She would later get an associate's degree from Community College of Philadelphia and a bachelor’s degree from Drexel University in elementary education.
“I was told I couldn’t teach with just an associate’s degree, so I ended up going to Drexel University to get my bachelor’s degree,” Wilson said. “I was still a classroom assistant, so it took me 10 years to complete my degree because I was going to school at night. I finished with honors.”
Wilson said she would tell future educators to “be true to yourself, love your students, and make a difference.”
“It’s not an easy job and it doesn’t end when the school bell rings,” Wilson said. “You’re always thinking about your students every day and wondering if you made a difference.
“The advice I would give future educators is to be true to yourself and know who you are as a person,” she added. “Make a difference in someone’s life every day and learn to love the person who is in front of you.”
Next, Wilson said she plans to travel, learn a foreign language and catch up on some reading.
“I definitely want to travel and Rome is my No. 1 place to visit on my bucket list,” Wilson said.
“I’m thinking about getting together with some teachers and doing a podcast,” she added. “I want to learn a foreign language and just read books just to read books. I’m looking forward to it.”
