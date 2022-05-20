Philadelphia school district to resume universal mask wearing

Masks will once again be required for the School District of Philadelphia starting Monday, according to district officials.
“To help protect everyone’s health and well being as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in the Philadelphia area, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health has recommended we resume universal mask wearing,” said School District of Philadelphia superintendent William Hite in a statement.
All district students and staff will be required to wear their masks during the school and work day and while riding on school buses and vans until further notice.
“As we’ve learned since the pandemic began, the coronavirus continues to evolve and so too will our response to it,” Hite said.
“As we work together to minimize the spread, please remember that our health and safety protocols are still in effect, including notifying the district if you test positive for COVID-19,” Hite added.
As of May 16, Philadelphia is averaging 364 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the last two weeks. Hospitalizations in the city have also doubled. While Philadelphia officials say they’re not reinstating the mask mandate at this time, they’re recommending wearing masks indoors.
The School District of Philadelphia is the latest school district to require universal mask wearing. Students in the Cheltenham School District and Lower Merion School District started wearing masks again Friday.
District officials said they will continue to work with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to monitor COVID case counts.
“The district encourages families and staff to take extra precautions to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and will continue to work with the Philadelphia Department of Public Health to closely monitor COVID case counts and implement any actions needed to protect the health and well-being of everyone in our schools.”
