The School District of Philadelphia is generating a plan for a possible SEPTA strike next month.
The current contract for the Transport Workers Union Local 234, SEPTA’s largest transit union, expires Oct. 31. The union has authorized a strike as early as Nov. 1 if a new contract deal is not reached.
School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite said that a letter was sent to families and staff members this week and that the district also met with all of the unions to discuss what would happen in the event of a work stoppage.
“In the city of Philadelphia once young people reach the seventh grade, mass transit becomes their form of transportation to and from school,” Hite said during a Tribune editorial board meeting Wednesday.
“At the high school level, 60% of our young people attend schools outside of their neighborhood citywide and that includes Archdiocese, charters, district and non-public schools,” he said.
“What we wanted to communicate with families is that while we have worked hard to get young people back to in-person learning, our ability to sustain that through a potential work stoppage with SEPTA would have a devastating impact on our ability to keep all schools in-person,” he added.
The School District of Philadelphia is responsible for transporting all students in the district. In addition to students relying on SEPTA to get to and from school, so do many district staff members.
District officials are surveying teachers and staff to figure out how many rely on SEPTA to get to work.
Hite said that if a SEPTA strike does occur, only some schools would shift back to virtual learning.
“We’re collecting information right now,” Hite said. “In terms of the surveys, we have some schools where every child walks to school. We have other schools where every child is transported.
“We have to determine who is transported, who can walk to school and then make decisions based on how many young people we have to get,” he said.
“On the staffing side, we are trying to determine how many individuals take public transportation to and from school that would not be available if in fact there was a job stoppage,” Hite added.
In the letter, Hite urged parents to make sure their students’ laptops and internet access are working in case individual schools need to revert temporarily to virtual learning.
“We’re making plans to not only make sure students will continue to learn in-person, but to also ensure that young people have the technology that works at home in case some schools may have to shift back to virtual learning,” Hite said.
“We will continue to give updates to families on this as well as provide them with what the specific school-based plans will be,” he said.
School districts across the country have also been struggling to hire enough bus drivers coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To combat the issue, the district started the incentive-based Parent Flat Rate program. Under the new program, families who take their kids to school can earn $3,000 during the school year, approximately $300 a month.
Families who take their kids to school in the mornings only, but still utilize school bus or cab service in the afternoons, can receive $150 per month, totaling $1,500 for the entire school year.
“We’ve had 8,000 requests for the flat rate program where we are paying individuals to take their children to and from school,” Hite said. “We also said to parents that if you want to take your child to school, but you don’t have a vehicle, we will provide you with a SEPTA pass.
“Now, we’re giving parents SEPTA passes who don’t have vehicles so that they can transport their kids to and from school,” he said. “We’ve had 4,000 requests for those. We’re also operating on a tier schedule because buses have been unable to make multiple runs due to the bus shortage.“
Hite said the district is continuing to work through its options in case of a possible SEPTA strike, but is also asking for patience from parents and families.
“We realize that there are a lot of unanswered questions at this time about how our district will operate if a SEPTA strike occurs,” Hite said. “We ask for your patience as we thoughtfully work through our options.”
