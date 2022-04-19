The Lindback Foundation will award seven School District of Philadelphia principals and 60 teachers for their leadership and service to their school communities Tuesday evening during a virtual ceremony.
The Lindback Award for Distinguished Principal gives the recipients $20,000 stipends to be used in their school community.
“Our principals have always been caring leaders of our school communities,” Superintendent William R. Hite said. “But we have seen principals go to extraordinary lengths to support their staff, students and families over these last two years.”
Erica M. Green of Russell H. Conwell Middle School and Tammy Pierce-Thomas of Eleanor C. Emlen School are two recipients of the Lindback Award for Distinguished Principals.
Omar Crowder (Northeast High School), Meredith Foote (Overbrook Educational Center), Michael P. Lowe (Cook-Wissahickon School), Susan Rozanski (Richmond School), and Susan Thompson (George Washington High School) are the other five principal recipients.
Green served as a teacher and assistant principal for over 20 years before taking over as principal at Conwell Middle School.
“Well, I was absolutely thrilled because so many of my colleagues are doing the hard work,” Green said. “So for me, on behalf of Conwell Middle Magnet School, it’s an absolute honor. I always say to people I don’t do this work alone. I don’t do this work in a silo as I roll my sleeves up and have high expectations. My team does the same thing.”
Green’s school is in Kensington at the epicenter of Philadelphia’s opioid crisis. She said her biggest challenge is helping her students navigate the challenges of their environment.
“My young people are very empathetic,” Green said. “They are very caring individuals, and we are all empathetic because it could be any one of us that could be struggling with addiction. We know that we could have family members struggling with addiction. So here at Conwell, we believe our responsibility is to create young people who are enlightening themselves to be better as they move on to high school, college, and beyond.”
Green said she lives by the quote from her mentor former Philadelphia School District Superintendent Constance Clayton: “Do what is right and fair for the kids.”
“We have to preserve and protect kids,” Green said. “We have to enlighten them. We have to give them opportunities and experiences so they can excel and be excellent, and feel good about themselves. That’s just so important to me.”
Green said she wants to use the money to invest in Science, Technology, Arts and Math (STEAM). Before the pandemic, her school got new science classrooms. She said she wants to invest in more technology with the award money, including 3-D printers, graphic design labs, and videography equipment.
“When the parents leave them here at Conwell, the neighborhood might be one way, but when they step into the building, I want to ensure that they’re getting the best academics possible. And I want to make sure that they also have an opportunity for enrichment and enriching opportunities. Our kids have so many possibilities; people count our kids out, and there’s nothing that they can do. And if you sit down with kids for a little bit, they’ll talk to you and tell you what they can do to make me better. So, I listen to what they’re talking about and doing.”
Pierce-Thomas has worked in the district since 1994 and was offered the top job at Eleanor C. Emlen School in 2013. Since becoming the principal, she has forged a unique partnership between the school and the Mount Airy neighborhood.
“When I first came to Emlen, which was about nine years ago, I was introduced to a group of community partners, Mt. Airy Schools Coalition,” Pierce-Thomas said. “They support six schools in the Mount Airy area, and we happened to be one of them.”
She said that the coalition raised money for a new computer lab for the school.
“They fell in love with us, and then we fell in love with them,” Pierce-Thomas said. “And not only did they raise the money to provide us a brand new computer lab, which enables us now to have two computer labs, what they did is they branched out and found other partnerships for us.”
She said students would be deprived of many opportunities that the School District can’t support without community partnerships. For example, the Germantown Friends School partnered with Emlen to start a book drive because Emlen did not have a library.
“We didn’t have a library at the school,” Pierce-Thomas said. “We want children to read, and we want them to read at grade level. So we did a book drive, and then they helped our students to build bookshelves, and we have a library, and we have community volunteers now that come in every Tuesday and Thursday for the students to check books in and check books out.”
Other partnerships have allowed Emlen students to participate in athletic opportunities such as Girls on the Run, Germantown Soccer and tennis lessons.
“As much as I appreciate the school district, they can’t always give us the things we need or desire,” Pierce-Thomas said. “And you have to have those partnerships that look out for you. And I’m blessed that I have many who have really been able to bring a lot of resources to my school to help my students be a part of things that otherwise they may not have a chance to.”
The Philadelphia Children’s Foundation provides iPads and computers to families in need from Emlen and helps them access the internet if they don’t have it.
She said she takes pride in building relationships with students, families and colleagues. Pierce-Thomas said she thinks her approach has helped establish better relationships between the teachers and students at her school.
“I always say to my staff when they make a decision to always think about what you would want for your child — and if they don’t have children, your niece, your nephew,” she said.
Pierce-Thomas said the award means a lot because, as a principal, sometimes you feel alone.
“When a principal becomes a recipient of this award, it means that you have personally been recognized for your hard work and your efforts that you put forth to make a difference in the lives of children and a community that you serve,” she said.
The ceremony will be streamed live Tuesday 4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. on Zoom philasd-org.zoom.us/j/85930222934 and the School District of Philadelphia’s Facebook page.
