For Tamir D. Harper, being an educator in Philadelphia is his way of helping the community he grew up in and its youth.
“I wanted to give back to the city and the district that gave me everything,” Harper said.
“I went to Morton, Tilden, Fell in South Philly and graduated from the Science Leadership Academy (SLA). I want to make sure that students have a better education system in the school district for generations to come,” he added.
Harper, 22, is among 700 new teachers that will work in the School District of Philadelphia in the 2022-23 school year, which will start Aug. 29.
A native of Southwest Philadelphia, Harper will be teaching eighth-grade students in English and social studies at the Henry C. Lea School in West Philadelphia.
“If I can have students enjoy learning, they will be able to meet whatever standard goes in front of them,” Harper said. “I’m also someone who comes with a social justice mindset and background, I’m a firm believer in teaching social justice and that teaching is political.
“We’re looking at how to do a civics unit with elections happening in our city in a few years as well as Election Day coming in November,” he said. “How do I make sure students understand what’s happening on the social studies side, but also looking at the Black Panther movement, the MOVE bombing and so much more?
“We started to sketch it out and will be using the district’s resources. They have books like BLAM! listed as eighth-grade readings that we’re going to dive into this year,” he added.
Harper said his love for education started during his journey at SLA. He later joined The Center for Black Educator Development under Sharif El-Mekki.
At 16, Harper co-founded UrbEd Inc., a nonprofit that combines community organizing and policy to uplift students, educate communities and develop coalitions to give students the education they deserve.
He has a bachelor’s degree from American University and is pursuing his master’s degree in education at the University of Pennsylvania.
Harper said the biggest message he has for his students at Lea is that he loves them.
“Regardless if they fail a test, struggle in my classes or can read on grade level and are succeeding, I want my students to know that I love them and will be there for them,” Harper said.
“They need to know that they are brilliant in some way and as their teacher I will help them tap into that brilliance,” he added.
The School District of Philadelphia has about 97.4% of its teaching jobs filled for the new school year, according to the most recent data released by district officials. Principals are staffed at 99%, assistant principals 96.6%, climate managers 98.7% and counselors at 94.1%.
“This year, the district started hiring teachers as early as January,” said Larisa Shambaugh, chief talent officer for the School District of Philadelphia.
“The 97.4% staff for all teaching positions in our schools is about where we were when we started school last year, a little under 98%.”
“There’s about 230 vacancies,” she added. “We’re still hiring and we added another 100 teachers over the last week and half to the eligibility list to be interviewed and hired.”
For non-instructional roles, the district has seen a decrease in building engineers at 69.8% due to retirements and resignations. General cleaners are staffed at 89.3%, food service workers are at 79.8%, special education assistants are at 76.8%, student climate staff at 71.6% and bus drivers are staffed at 70.9% for the new school year.
“Even though those numbers aren’t as high as we’d like them right now, we’ll be able to continue to hire and support filling those positions at the start of the school year,” Shambaugh said.
“We have almost 500 staff members in non-instructional roles that are currently on their way to being hired,” she said. “They’ve received an offer letter and are being processed.
“We will have over 200 people being hired in the student climate staff. As we start to see those individuals formally finish all of the steps, we’ll see those numbers start to go up,” she added.
Shambaugh said the district will continue to hire people who are interested in working for the school system. The last summer job fair will be held Wednesday (Aug. 24) at Solomon Solis-Cohen Elementary School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Among the open positions for the job fair include bilingual counseling assistant, building engineer trainees, bus attendees, bus chauffeur, general cleaners, school nurses, special education assistant, student climate staff and supportive service assistant.
“Even after our last summer job fair, people who are interested in roles with the school district can still apply for positions,” Shambaugh said. “If you’re looking to become a teacher you can go to teachinphilly.com and if you’re looking for non-instructional roles you can apply at workinphilly.com.”
