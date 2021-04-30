School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. held a virtual news briefing Thursday to tout the innovative degree program offered to students at Parkway Center City Middle College.
“I’m excited to announce that we will soon have our first graduating class of Parkway Center City Middle College. We have seen firsthand the benefits that middle college programs have for students providing the opportunity of dual enrollment, which makes higher education more accessible and affordable,” Hite said. “There’s research out there that proves the positive impact attending early college can have on students.”
Senior Anissa Wheeler-White said she has had to adapt in more ways than one.
“I’ve learned a lot about myself. I’ve learned how to fail. And I’ve learned how to not just read a textbook, I’ve learned how to think in different ways. I’ve learned how to further my entire life,” Wheeler-White said.
She said the program has helped her have the confidence to apply to Ivy League schools.
“I think that if I had not been in this program, I would not have had the competency to really push myself to apply,” Wheeler-White said.
Another soon-to-be graduate, Elijah Robinson, said what drew him in was graduating with a high school diploma and an associate degree.
“It was a no-brainer. My experience at Parkway was probably the greatest high school experience. My teachers were supportive,” he said.
Parkway Center City Middle College, the first-of-its-kind in the state, is a program that offers many first-generation college-bound students the opportunity to earn an associate degree in liberal arts from the Community College of Philadelphia (CCP), while also earning their high school diploma.
Donald “Guy” Generals, president of CCP, praised the partnership.
“This is a national model to show that level of resource support for education and for higher education, post-secondary education and a way to further advance this idea that education needs to go beyond the 12th grade,” he said.
Students at the school can end up graduating high school and go right into their junior year of college, if they choose to pursue a higher education.
Generals said the program, which started in the 2017-2018 school year, has been one of CCP’s flagship programs.
“The opportunities that are before them are enormous, both in terms of scholarships available, the monies that they have already saved in terms of a college education and the most important factor is that their careers have been accelerated by over two years,” he said.
The middle college is graduating 90 out of 94 students this year.
“We know that by the year 2025, anywhere between 60 to 70% of all jobs will require some level of post-secondary credential. So, this fits right into that narrative, the importance of stressing college education and/or post-secondary degree education,” Generals said.
He added that any student who graduates a Philadelphia high school and enrolls full-time at CCP, which means 12 credits, will receive free tuition. In addition to that, they will receive a stipend of $1,200 per semester to help with basic needs.
Parkway Center City Middle College Principal Anh Nguyen said she is extremely proud of their scholars as the first middle college high school in the school district, in partnership with CCP.
“This unique program is empowering for our scholars, giving them a headstart in pursuing their future goals by equipping them with a degree, while simultaneously removing the potential financial barriers. All of our scholars have overcome many obstacles this year, especially during the pandemic,” she said.
Nguyen called her students resilient.
“When you talk about going into a college campus when they’re 13, 14 and then we hit against also the pandemic — each and every single obstacle that has come their way, they have risen above them,” she said.
When it comes to admission requirements for the program, Nguyen said they look at grades, but the purpose of the middle college is to close the college completion gaps for underrepresented groups of students.
Students must have A’s and B’s, and then one C in their primary core courses. Every year the program has over 2,100 applications.
When asked if the program is working, Nguyen said they are a data-driven school. She added that most graduates have not only been accepted to multiple colleges, but have received full or partial scholarships.
“One of the things is we want to make sure that a lot of classes are transferable to their four-year university. Also, the biggest piece is that all our students right now have been accepted into college. And we’ve had tremendous amount of scholarships for our students — right now over $7 million.”
