The School District of Philadelphia administrators announced Thursday plans for its 2021 summer learning program for students entering pre-K through grade 12. Through partnerships with the city and local organizations, the summer learning will combine project-based learning with extracurricular programming.
Beginning the week of June 28, the district will offer students enrich learning over the course of five to six weeks. The programs will take place in-person at 24 schools throughout the City for students entering grades 1-12 and based on registration, can open up to 39 total schools.
“Providing summer programs for our students has proven to play a huge role in narrowing academic achievement gaps and helping students reach and maintain grade level performance in reading in math,” said School Superintendent William Hite on Thursday during a news conference at the district’s administrative building.
“Even though not all students have been back into the school buildings, learning has and will continue to take place. We want to keep that momentum going forward and create a bridge from what students have learned to what they will be learning next year.”
