Tony Watlington

Philadelphia School Superintendent Tony Watlington. — TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

The Philadelphia School District announced Thursday the timeline and revised criteria for school selection. The process to apply for the 2024-25 school year will begin Sept. 15 at 4 p.m.

The new process will include recommendations made by an independent audit of the district's policies on school choice. The final report issued by Accenture offered new suggestions for applying families and School District staff.

