PHLpreK, the City of Philadelphia’s free, quality pre-K program, is growing. The 2021-2022 school year will be the biggest yet for the program, which has served over 10,000 students since its inception in 2017.
“Over the last five years, the City of Philadelphia has provided free, quality pre-K to over 10,000 students. That’s 10,000 lifelong learners, achievers, and future leaders. Our city’s students have already made us so proud and I can’t wait to see all that they accomplish," Mayor Jim Kenney said in a statement.
"This year, PHLpreK is growing to serve even more children and families by partnering with more pre-K centers throughout the city, and this will be our largest class yet," he said. "We are thrilled to see this successful program grow, and proud of what the Philadelphia Beverage Tax and widespread support for quality pre-K has already accomplished in Philadelphia for families and local businesses.”
This school year marks the fifth year for PHLpreK. This year, the program will add 700 PHLpreK seats to serve 4,000 students in over 140 pre-K centers throughout the city.
Interested families can reach out directly to participating centers or call 844-PHL-PREK (844-745-7735) to find a program. Children who will be 3 or 4 by Sept. 1 are eligible, regardless of their family's income.
“In 2019 Bustleton Learning Center became a PHLpreK provider. It has been a joy to see how PHLpreK has allowed families and children, regardless of income and job status, the opportunity to have an educational program, daily meals, teacher and staff support, and a community to work together for the betterment of their child and families," said Aliya Johnson-Roberts, executive director and co-owner of Bustleton Learning Center, a PHLpreK provider. "I’m proud to be a part of this important work in the program’s fifth and largest year yet.”
“PHLpreK is a great example of a city-service that supports everyone from our youngest learners to cornerstones of communities including minority- and women-owned businesses," said Cynthia Figueroa, deputy mayor for the City of Philadelphia’s Office of Children and Families. "With free, quality pre-K children are learning, families are returning to work, and school, and our educators are doing what they love — preparing our children for kindergarten and long-term learning.”
PHLpreK offers children a foundation for their educations with affordable, early childhood opportunities. The program is funded by the Philadelphia beverage tax.
