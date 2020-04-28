Nolan Atkinson Jr., Philadelphia’s chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, has resigned effective May 8.
He became the city’s first diversity officer in 2016. Atkinson reported directly to Mayor Jim Kenney on diversity and inclusion issues, specifically addressing the barriers that keep the city's workforce racially and economically divided.
“Under Nolan’s leadership the office has become a formidable advocate for diverse and equitable programs in city government, and I have relied on him to provide capable advice and counsel on sometimes sensitive diversity matters,” Kenney said in a statement.
“Nolan has dedicated himself to making Philadelphia a more diverse, equitable and inclusive city, and leaves the office well-positioned to have a positive impact on the city for years to come.”
Prior to joining city government, Atkinson served as the chief diversity officer at Duane Morris LLP. He is a founder of the Philadelphia Diversity Law Group, a consortium of law firms and corporations committed to increasing diversity in Philadelphia’s legal profession.
Nefertiri Sickout, the deputy diversity, equity and inclusion officer, will fill Atkinson’s post on an interim basis. A search for a permanent replacement is underway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.