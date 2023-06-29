Just weeks after smoke from Canadian wildfires first led to air quality issues throughout the city, Philadelphians are being warned to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure as the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a “code red” air quality alert.
The “code red” conditions are a result of fine particulate matter from ongoing wildfires in Canada and are expected to potentially last until the weekend.
“On a Code Red Air Quality Action Day, young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should avoid outdoor activities, and everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion,” said the DEP in a statement.
On Thursday, the city took precautions due to the continued air quality alert with city employees urged to follow safety guidelines that included “allowing staff that can work indoors to do so, providing high-quality masks to staff who must work outdoors, and allowing more frequent breaks for staff working outdoors,” according to a news release.
Additionally, the city closed its public pools and moved the programming of the city’s summer camps indoors to minimize exposure.
Masks have been made available free of charge by the city in the following locations: health department resource hubs, all Philadelphia police districts, and all Philadelphia fire department stations. Residents will be offered up to two masks per person and can retrieve additional supplies for individuals at home who could not make it themselves.
“Pay attention to your body. Even people without underlying conditions may still be feeling the effects of poor air quality. Go slow and go inside or seek medical attention if you are not feeling well,” said the Philadelphia Department of Public Health.
