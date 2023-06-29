Canada Wildfire Wind Movement

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection advised Philadelphians to avoid extensive time outdoors due to the air quality. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

Just weeks after smoke from Canadian wildfires first led to air quality issues throughout the city, Philadelphians are being warned to avoid unnecessary outdoor exposure as the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a “code red” air quality alert.

The “code red” conditions are a result of fine particulate matter from ongoing wildfires in Canada and are expected to potentially last until the weekend.

alarson@phillytrib.com

215-893-5782

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.