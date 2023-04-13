Mill Creek Recreation Center

West Philadelphia community members gather outside the Mill Creek Recreation Center for a ceremony in September 2022 to honor worker Tiffany Fletcher, who was fatally shot near there. —WHYY PHOTO/Emily Rizzo

As the mayor, other city officials and children at play looked on, a city technician in a hardhat rose in a bucket truck Wednesday to install a security camera above Marie Dendy Recreation Center — one of at least 100 new cameras that police will monitor 24/7 near 14 city recreation centers.

Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council President Darrell L. Clarke stood on the hot playground at 1515 N. 10th St. to announce the installation of the new cameras, which are in addition to 1,500 cameras inside city recreation centers.

