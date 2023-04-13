As the mayor, other city officials and children at play looked on, a city technician in a hardhat rose in a bucket truck Wednesday to install a security camera above Marie Dendy Recreation Center — one of at least 100 new cameras that police will monitor 24/7 near 14 city recreation centers.
Mayor Jim Kenney and City Council President Darrell L. Clarke stood on the hot playground at 1515 N. 10th St. to announce the installation of the new cameras, which are in addition to 1,500 cameras inside city recreation centers.
The 14 "Safe Play Zone" camera sites were chosen by Philadelphia Police, based on crime data in the areas immediately around or adjacent to city recreation centers.
There have been nearly 300 incidents of gun violence in or near parks and recreation centers since 2019. In September, Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three, was shot to death at the Mill Creek Recreation Center.
"We all agree that recreation centers and playgrounds are a vital part of our city," Kenney said. "Places where children can play — where friends meet — are sacred places and should be treated as such."
The mayor said he was grateful that the City Council had funded the cameras so that kids can start "enjoying safe playgrounds on beautiful days like today." Kenney also said the city hoped to open more recreation centers on weekends by the end of 2023.
Natasha Kirven, who was watching her 6-year-old and 10-year-old sons play before the news conference, said, "Putting up cameras is a good idea and will keep people safe in the neighborhood."
The extra security is also great news for her two older children if they want to swim or play basketball when they come home from college, and for older people like her mother-in-law who was there to enjoy the sunny day.
The cameras were placed in areas that are "most challenged by gun violence," said John Stafford, first deputy police commissioner. Cameras deter crime and gun violence and capture "much of the crucial evidence that helps us to prosecute crime," he said.
"Everyone needs to be involved in the safety of our community," Stafford said, adding that kids deserve to "flourish in a productive and safe environment."
Council allocated nearly $5 million to install and operate the cameras. Clarke said the 360-degree cameras show what's going on in every direction.
“These cameras are essential as Philadelphia police create a safety net around our rec centers and playgrounds,” Clarke said. “Our kids need safe spaces to play, and this initiative is one more step to help achieve that for them.”
Philadelphia Managing Director Tumar Alexander said he remembered playing on Philadelphia-area playgrounds as a child.
"I played basketball and swam in the pool here," Alexander said, "so this place is a jewel." He thanked the city's police, streets and technology officials for collaborating to get the cameras up and running.
"Thanks to the community who demanded this and made sure we did it," he said.
Kenney also announced a new $10,000 reward for tips about shootings near schools, playgrounds or recreation centers.
Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson's spokesperson, Vincent Thompson, said he hopes that people will speak up or call tip lines when crimes are caught on camera.
"It's important to have eyes and ears to keep people safe. So these 100 cameras are a good thing. Police can't make arrests unless people speak up" to help identify criminals caught on camera, he said. "If you see something, say something."
Most of the 14 sites will have between eight and 12 cameras each. They are: Hunting Park Recreation Center, Hancock Rec Center, Lonnie Young Rec Center, Tanner G. Duckery Playground, Marie Denby Rec Center, Francis Myers Rec Center, Cecil B Moore Rec Center, Russo Park Playground, Happy Hollow Rec Center, Wissinoming Park, Martin Luther King Rec Center, McVeigh Rec Center, Feltonville Rec Center and Rivera Rec Center.
