School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. was joined Thursday by Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, Board of Education President Joyce Wilkerson and and Philadelphia Phillies representatives as part of the District’s annual Ring the Bell campaign.
Phillies Ambassadors Scott Palmer and Mickey Morandini, as well as the Phillie Phanatic and Phillies Ballgirls came out for the back-to-school event at Citizens Bank Park.
They also celebrated the 2021 Public League softball and baseball champions, with both teams from Central High School.
