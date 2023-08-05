Philadelphia prisons are filled with inmates who are staying much longer than intended, about four to seven years longer than the prison system was designed for, according to Philadelphia Department of Prisons officials.
According to the prison officials, the city’s prisons were designed to hold people until they can get to a pre-trial, not for people serving a sentence. As a result, there are prisoners who are frustrated and ready to fight prison guards.
For example, Tarrell Rister, the inmate from the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility who assaulted a guard in a Northeast correctional facility, says a prison official, who asked not to be identified. The 51-year-old correctional officer was knocked unconscious during an attempt to lock Rister, 35, in his cell on July 16. The guard sustained nasal and orbital fractures, as well as bleeding and bruising to the brain, according to Philadelphia Police.
Rister was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault by prisoner, simple assault and REAP (endangering the life of another person) following the incident, according to the District Attorney’s Office. He had also been awaiting trial for a murder charge for five years.
The Philadelphia Department of Prisons (PDP) is also being forced to house inmates charged with the most violent crimes, according to the prison officials. Usually, these inmates are prosecuted faster, and sent upstate, pending the outcome of the trial.
Jane Roh, a representative from the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, said that “the speedy trial rule was suspended due to COVID-19” for a while, and added that “homicide cases take longer than a year to resolve.”
She added that Rister’s case is an example of a protracted case. “His first trial ended in a mistrial because he physically assaulted his defense counsel and threatened jurors in court,” she said.
The fair and speedy trial rule, stemming from the Sixth Amendment and the Due Process Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, aim to prevent undue and oppressive incarceration prior to trial and limit the possibility that a defendant’s defense will be impaired by delay.
The federal Speedy Trial Act usually requires formal charges to be brought against an individual within 30 days of arrest. And the Pennsylvania Rules of Criminal Procedure: Rule 600 provides that trials shall commence no less than 365 days from the date on which the complaint is filed. When the Act is violated, charges against the person could be dropped, and may not be re-filed, according to the Criminal Law Center.
Pennsylvania Rules of Criminal Procedure Rule 600 (A)(3) further states that in bail cases defendants should be given a court-date within 180-days from when the complaint is filed. The law takes into consideration some delays caused by pre-trail motions, the unavailability of an essential witness, or the defendant’s own request for a continuance. The penalty for violating the 108-day-rule applies to people out on bail, only, and may include a dismissal of charges.
“The census of the Philadelphia Prisons is 4,720 as of June 26, the highest it has been since the onset of the pandemic,” said Philadelphia Prisons Commissioner Blanche Carney in a memo sent to City Managing Director Tumar Alexander.
For the week of June 8, 2023, 60 prisoners were left in their jails after the others were processed for release, which over time leads to overcrowding issues, according to Carney’s letter.
“Indeed a larger portion of our pre-trial population (90%) are incarcerated based on serious high bails,” said Carney. “However, we need the criminal justice partners to work together to ensure prompt and efficient scheduling of trials and deposition of cases, resulting in conviction or acquittal/release for all cases.
“Pre-trial incarcerated individuals should not be housed at the PDP for years at a time simply because they have major charges,” she added.
Documents obtained by The Philadelphia Tribune show that inmate Kyree Darrisaw, 36, of the Riverside Correctional Facility (RCF), for example, was arrested Aug. 20, 2015, for murder and related gun charges. There was a mistrial due to a hung jury this year, and he is awaiting a new trial planned for Aug. 21. However, he has been in prison nearly seven years waiting for his case to be resolved, a total of 2,859 days.
Garland Crump, 35, has been waiting more than six years at the Philadelphia Industrial Correctional (PIC) in Northeast Philadelphia to resolve his charges, which include murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person and possessing an instrument of crime with intent. He was arrested April 5, 2016, and is awaiting a jury trial planned for Aug. 14, according to court dockets from the First Judicial Court of Pennsylvania. In all, Crump has been at PIC for 2,631 days.
Information from the PDP also shows that at least eight other inmates, mostly from the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Center, have been waiting an unusually long time for a trial, and represent many more people. Each of the inmates on the list are African American.
Reasons for the speedy trial requirement include allowing the defense to gather and present evidence while it is still fresh, and keeping witness from having to struggle to remember events leading to charges after more than a few months to a year have passed. Death-penalty-related cases, may also present some timing issues and involve a separate sentencing phase.
