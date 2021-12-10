Since Nov. 26, there have been 24 homicides in Philadelphia, according to Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
“I cannot understate the damage that this loss has inflicted on the community and our officers, quite frankly. “As it relates to our young people specifically, just this year we’ve lost 59 young lives 18 and under to homicide,” Outlaw said. “These are 59 children whose lives were taken away before their lives even began. As a law enforcement agency, we are charged with ensuring that our streets are safe.”
During the biweekly virtual update on gun violence response, Outlaw said the PPD is not just taking reactionary measures but is focusing time and resources and is invested in finding ways to improve community relations.
Specifically, Outlaw said there has been an emphasis on programming targeting the youth. For example, the Youth Advisory Commission (YAC) was established to allow teenagers ages 14-18 to work with Outlaw to advocate for the community for change.
“We’re interested in creating positive changes in our community. The formation of the YAC was just the beginning,” Outlaw added.
In addition to that, the PPD announced a Youth Engagement Program that will work in tandem with the YAC. Outlaw said her department understands that their procedural justice engagement principles should work together with the community’s principles.
Outlaw also acknowledged that the PPD graduated the most extensive police-community communications dispatchers in the 40 years of the PCD program.
Deputy Police Commissioner Joel Dales updated year-to-date crime statistics. The 523 homicides this year are 13% higher than last year. Overall there have been 2,161 shooting victims this year, a 3% increase from this time last year.
Dales also provided statistics on the motives for homicides for the year. While the number linked to arguments is down 22% and drug-related homicides have declined 11%, domestic violence-related homicides have increased 106% over last year.
The PinPoint areas the PPD focuses on equal last year’s totals with 204 homicides. However, the number of shooting victims has decreased 16% from 1,007 in 2020 to 843 today.
Dales said there had been 5,570 crime guns recovered this year, and the PPD is on pace to recover 5,980 before the end of the year. There have also been 537 ghost guns recovered this year, more than double the 250 retrieved in 2020.
Philadelphia also announced the last round of funding from the Anti-Violence Community Expansion Grant Program and its awardees, with 18 organizations receiving over $7 million in funding.
“When we launched the Anti-Violence Community Expansion Grant Program — in partnership with City Council — earlier this summer, the goal was to do something bold and different to meet the urgency of this crisis: get funding to community organizations doing anti-violence work on the ground in our neighborhoods quickly and efficiently,” said Mayor Jim Kenney.
“With this funding, 31 organizations will now have enhanced resources to develop and implement innovative solutions that can help address the city’s gun violence crisis. These investments represent a major step in our ongoing fight to help make our communities safer and save lives.”
City Council member Kenyatta Johnson, D-2nd District, chairman of council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention, said it was a goal to work with Kenney to get funding into the hands of organizations to fight against gun violence as fast as possible.
“With Philadelphia already surpassing our all-time one-year murder rate, city government needs to do everything it can and use every resource available to reduce the number of homicides in Philadelphia,” Johnson said. “We did not get to this moment in our history overnight, and it will not be solved overnight, but funding these boots-on-the-ground will start a long-needed process to save Philadelphia from gun violence deaths.”
