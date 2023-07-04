Shooting

Philadelphia Homicide Division Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom said that the detained suspect fired an AR-15 rifle and killed 5, ages 15 to 59, starting around 8 p.m. in the Kingsessing neighborhood at a press conference on July 4, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday he expected to file multiple charges of murder and aggravated assault against the suspect who shot up the Kingsessing neighborhood Monday night, killing five males and sending twin juveniles to the hospital. The arraignment on the person apprehended last night could come as soon as Wednesday.

The update Tuesday afternoon followed a chaotic night in Southwest Philadelphia. Five males, aged 15 to 59, were shot by an assailant carrying an AR-15 rifle, a 9 mm handgun, and wearing body armor and a ski mask, shooting at cars and passersby seemingly at random along 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue. The fifth victim was found early Tuesday morning at a residence in the neighborhood, hours after the violence subsided.

