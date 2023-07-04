Philadelphia Homicide Division Staff Inspector Ernest Ransom said that the detained suspect fired an AR-15 rifle and killed 5, ages 15 to 59, starting around 8 p.m. in the Kingsessing neighborhood at a press conference on July 4, 2023. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner said Tuesday he expected to file multiple charges of murder and aggravated assault against the suspect who shot up the Kingsessing neighborhood Monday night, killing five males and sending twin juveniles to the hospital. The arraignment on the person apprehended last night could come as soon as Wednesday.
The update Tuesday afternoon followed a chaotic night in Southwest Philadelphia. Five males, aged 15 to 59, were shot by an assailant carrying an AR-15 rifle, a 9 mm handgun, and wearing body armor and a ski mask, shooting at cars and passersby seemingly at random along 56th Street and Kingsessing Avenue. The fifth victim was found early Tuesday morning at a residence in the neighborhood, hours after the violence subsided.
Officers and supervisors from the 12th District responded to the calls for help that started just before 8:30 PM, with some trying to rescue victims while exchanging fire with the shooter who fired dozens of rounds. The suspect was taken into custody in an alleyway along the 1600 Block of Frazier St. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw credited the quick and courageous response with preventing more bloodshed.
“These officers swiftly and immediately responded to a radio call reporting a person with a gun and an active shooting situation,” Outlaw said. “Their swift actions undoubtedly saved additional lives.”
The victims were Lashyd Merrit, 20; Dymir Stanton, 29; Ralph Moralis, 59; Daujan Brown, 15; and Joseph Warmath, Jr., 31. The names and ages of the two who suffered non-fatal wounds were not given.
Krasner did not provide many details on the case, including a name for the suspect, a motive, or any possible criminal history. A second person was questioned Monday night after opening fire during the chaos but the District Attorney did not arrest the individual, citing a lack of probable cause evidence. That individual may have been shooting in self defense, Krasner noted.
Krasner did mention his office was actively supporting the families of the victims, including the two children who were shot in the car while their mother was driving. An inspector working the case said the victims were in stable condition at a local hospital.
“There’s a lot of people who had a very, very hard time last night,” Krasner said about the “absolute nightmare happening on the street” Monday evening. Part of the delay in charges is to allow for police to file the best possible affidavit from exhausted officers and detectives, the district attorney mentioned. He did note he will seek remand at the arraignment, eliminating any chance of bail. Krasner also mentioned the possibility of this case going to federal prosecutors for a “truly atrocious, horrific act.” The district attorney did not give any specific reasoning why the case may be moved to a federal court but pledged his support should the circumstances arise.
The suspect did have a presence on social media and may have created content that supported violence. The inspector working the case acknowledged that the social media activity did not draw formal police attention.
Both the mayor and district attorney took aim at the lack of gun safety legislation they claim leads to violence incidents like this in Philadelphia and nationwide. Krasner again lambasted the Pennsylvania General Assembly for failing to enact legislation, calling for voters to oust those elected officials who wear AR-15 lapel pins in support of gun rights. Mayor Kenney claimed that when the founders drew up the Constitution at Independence Hall, “the Second Amendment was never intended to protect this.”
Following the press conference, the mayor’s team announced they will hold another press conference Wednesday afternoon to “announce new litigation to address gun violence” with City Council President Darrell Clarke and City Solicitor Diana Cortes. The city has previously sued the state government over attempts to pre-empt legislation passed in City Council that would provide more gun safety, like banning weapons from parks and rec centers.
