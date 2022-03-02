Gun violence in Philadelphia continues to plague the city. During a virtual response to gun violence Wednesday, some Philadelphia Police Department officials shared that homicides in the city are 12% higher than last year at the same date, with 86 people dead.
According to Philadelphia Police Department Chief Inspector James Kelly, while citywide homicides are at a higher pace than last year, so are the department's pinpoint areas.
"In our Operation Pinpoint areas, we are currently up 62%, which is unusual, and we are making adjustments and reassessments," Kelly said.
Overall in Philadelphia, there have been 338 shootings to date.
However, in the last four weeks from Jan. 31 through Feb. 27, shootings have marginally decreased by 5%, and homicides have decreased by 7%.
The numbers show even more improvement over that same period in the pinpoint areas. Homicides decreased 11%, and shooting victims declined by 40%.
Although gun violence is alarming, Deputy Commissioner Ben Naish said there are some factors to keep in mind when analyzing the current numbers.
"We're identifying the areas and the individuals we believe are responsible for driving crime," Naish said. "I think that counter to the assertion, while the numbers have tipped up, ticked up, is in the past month there's something to keep in mind — that the number of homicides in February of last year was affected by a number of factors including adverse weather, a lot of snow, and the numbers were lower. We had a better January this year than we did the previous year. But, unfortunately, our February was not as good as it had been."
As Philadelphia's gun violence numbers increase, Mayor Jim Kenney reaffirmed President Joe Biden's State of the Union call for Congress to pass common-sense gun violence legislation that will save lives.
"These are critical initiatives that we need to continue our fight against gun violence locally here in Philadelphia," he said. "We implore our colleagues in Washington and Harrisburg to follow the administration's lead."
The Philadelphia Police Department also announced that the its Narcotics Bureau seized over $23 million worth of illegal narcotics during 270 arrests in February. In addition, over 53 firearms and $500,000 in currency were also seized.
"The work of our dedicated narcotics investigators, along with our state and federal partners, is greatly appreciated," Naish said.
Naish also spoke to recent arrests made for homicides.
"We've arrested 15 individuals wanted for committing homicides," he said.
On top of homicide arrests, Naish detailed a couple arrests associated with carjackings in Philadelphia.
Department officials were also asked if cash motives and incentives were behind the rise in carjackings in the city.
"We've also developed information that indicates that this has been a for-profit situation," Naish said. "We're following up on all the carjackings. You might hear many different numbers, but clearly, that's a part of it. But we also are seeing carjackings for other reasons. There is a tightness in the used car market that may be generating some of it, but it's hard to say at this point. But as we continue to make arrests in this area, we are seeing a downward trend of carjackings right now."
