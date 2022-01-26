PHILADELPHIA — A police officer was recovering after he was dragged about five blocks by the driver of what turned out to be a stolen SUV, authorities said.
Officers had stopped the vehicle on Tuesday night for several traffic violations when they saw what they believed was a gun, police said.
"The male was reaching for the gun. Even though the police officer was telling him to just show his hands, don't reach for what appeared to be the gun, and he reached for the gun very quickly," Chief Inspector Scott Small said.
Police said the officer reached into the vehicle and the 25-year-old driver dragged the officer before the vehicle collided with two other vehicles.
The officer was in stable condition with bumps and bruises, police said.
The suspect was taken into custody. His name was not released.
Police recovered the gun.
