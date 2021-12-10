A member of the Philadelphia Police Foundation’s board has resigned over allegations that he pressured two young people to have sex with him.
Sean C. Edwards stepped down from the board Friday, according to a statement from the foundation’s executive director, Eric Cushing.
“The Philadelphia Police Foundation was recently made aware of allegations against a Board Member, Sean Edwards,” Cushing wrote in an email. “After speaking with Mr. Edwards, we mutually agreed for him to resign from the Philadelphia Police Foundation Board, effective immediately.”
Allegations detailed in a petition on Change.org claim that Edwards met an 18-year-old and 19-year-old in a bar this week, then pressured the two to have sex with him at his office. The petition alleges that he may have roofied them. Fearing sexual assault, they fled the office before any sexual activities occurred.
Edwards is president of Rittenhouse Communications Group. Staff there did not respond to a request for comment.
The petition called for Edwards to be removed from the Philadelphia Police Foundation board and had over a thousand signatures as of Friday afternoon.
