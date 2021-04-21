A Philadelphia police officer rushing a gunshot victim to the hospital Wednesday morning was involved in crash.
The wreck took place at Erie Avenue and Old York Road in North Philadelphia after 6 a.m. Wednesday.
SEPTA police overheard the crash on a police scanner and rushed a Philadelphia police officer from the scene to the hospital, a SEPTA spokesperson said.
The condition of that officer and the person who was initially shot wasn't immediately clear.
