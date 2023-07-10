Eight fugitives are wanted for homicides committed in Northeast Philadelphia since September 2022, according the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.
Members of the public are asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department’s crime tip line at 215-686-TIPS or email TIPS@PhillyPolice.com. They may also call the U.S. Marshall’s Office at 1-877-WANTED-2. More info is available at PhillyMostWanted.org.
“While the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners continue to seek justice for the victims and communities impacted by these violent acts, we cannot stress enough the important role the public plays in this process," said D.A. Larry Krasner. "If you or someone you know has any information that can help bring these fugitives to justice, contact law enforcement immediately."
Police are searching for the following suspects:
Justin Akines, 34: He is wanted for beating his partner’s four-month-old child to death in an apartment on the 8200 block of Frankford Avenue on the morning of September 4, 2002.
A 15-year-old (whose name and photo we are withholding because the fugitive is a juvenile) Kevin Yip, 23, and Kyzir Reeves, 18, are wanted for their involvement in a quadruple shooting that occurred on April 28, 2023, on the 5900 block of Palmetto Street. Three shooting victims died, ranging in age from 14-17. One shooting victim survived. Police recovered a .40 caliber Glock 27, five .40 caliber fired cartridge-casings and 12 9mm FCC’s from the scene. The juvenile was arrested on July 6, for her role in this shooting.
Kelvin Ortiz-Santos, 30, is wanted for shooting a Port Richmond man and setting his car on fire with the injured man inside, on the 5900 block of Sylvester Street. The incident occurred on April 18, 2023. Investigators say Ortiz-Santos is linked to the crime through surveillance videos recovered from the area.
Quasim Pointer, 21, is wanted for the murder of a 17-year-old teen who was walking her dog on the 5300 block of Horrocks Street, last fall. Upon further investigation by the Philadelphia police, the D.A.’s office approved charges for Pointer, including murder, conspiracy and possession of an Instrument of Crime, on February 16, 2023.
Nicholas Santiago, 30, is wanted for shooting a 38-year-old man several times in the torso on the evening of June 9, 2023, in the 7100 block of Jackson Street. The victim was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Santiago is wanted for murder, and gun–related charges, according to the D.A.’s Office.
Rasheem Trusty, 30, is wanted in the fatal shooting of a city sanitation worker on November 18, 2022. The employee was shot several times on the 7300 block of Rowland Street, and was pronounced dead, on the scene by medics.
