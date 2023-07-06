In addition to investigating a mass shooting in Kingsessing, Philadelphia police have arrested suspects in connection with two major shooting incidents that left two men injured — one in mid-May and one in mid-June, this weekend.
Jermaine Allen, 34, was arrested for the shooting of a 32-year-old man who was walking with his four-month-old son near the 3700 block of Germantown Avenue, according to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office.
Allen was arrested on June 29 for the May 12 incident, and was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, three counts of recklessly endangering another person (the father, the child and a driver), gun charges and other related offenses. Allen is being held on $3 million bail and a stay-away order has been issued.
A little over a month ago, the father was walking with his child around 10:45 p.m. in the Germantown neighborhood while he was waiting for a ride, according to the D.A.’s office. Allen, who is an acquaintance of the victim, is alleged to have fired six times at the victim while the infant was secured in a car seat on the ground. The man was struck four times in the left leg. Bullets also hit the front headlights of a passing car.
Local bystanders called 911 and tended to the man’s wounds and a passerby drove the man and his child to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. Police identified Allen from surveillance video obtained by the Philadelphia police Department.
On Wednesday, Philadelphia police announced the arrest of the alleged shooter who shot a 27-year-old SEPTA safety guide in the leg on June 15. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on the Market-Frankford El train near 4700 block of Frankford Avenue. The SEPTA guide was transported to Temple Hospital and was placed in critical condition.
SEPTA has had a series of violent incidents in the last year or two, including a stabbing at its City Hall Station. A 23-year-old man was stabbed once in the back and a 20-year-old man was stabbed once in the left hand. Both were taken to Temple Hospital by private vehicle where they were listed in stable condition. No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered.
SEPTA spokesperson John Golden said SEPTA has about 30,000 cameras throughout its system and will work with Philadelphia police on any investigation into the City Hall Station incident.
The incidents also prompted Philadelphia City Council to consider tougher gun-violence proposals this month. The Council’s Committee on Public Safety said it will hold public hearings “to examine the use of face masks, also known as ‘pooh shiesties,’ as well as oversized bandanas and ski masks during the commission of crime and to examine strategies to combat this threat.”
The resolution to ban ski masks was introduced by Councilmember Anthony Phillips. There are 10 sponsors for the ban, which would cover Philadelphia schools, buses, daycares and recreation centers.
Philadelphia police are still searching for the shooter who shot a 33-year-old woman in the back and shot a 39-year-old man in the arm in Strawberry Mansion in North Philadelphia. The couple were outside their home in a gray vehicle when they were approached by the gunman July 2. The woman was listed in critical condition and the man in stable condition at local hospitals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.