WASHINGTON — The National League of Cities (NLC) announced the launch Thursday of the Municipalities Reimagining Community Safety Initiative in response to upticks in violence in some cities and the need for coordinated local response.
NLC said this investment in local action will help to reduce and prevent violence while advancing new plans for safety in communities. It is being done with the support of the Wells Fargo Foundation.
Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he is proud to have been selected to participate in this two-year initiative with cities like Baltimore, Dallas, Jackson, Miss.; and St. Louis.
Each city will receive $1 million in investments including pass through grant funding, evaluation, coaching from local and national partners and the opportunity to learn from one another as they create, update and implement aspects of their local safety plan.
"The City of Philadelphia, and our Office of Policy and Strategic Initiatives for Criminal Justice and Public Safety, is spending 2022 and beyond reconnecting and enhancing relationships with our community members after the isolation of the early COVID-19 pandemic," Kenney said. "This funding from the National League of Cities will greatly bolster our ability to continue to engage with our communities and center them in Philadelphia’s vision of community safety. We look forward to this partnership with the National League of Cities and the other selected municipalities across the nation."
"NLC is excited to announce a new two-year initiative, the Municipalities Reimagining Community Safety Initiative that will help five cities address violence through comprehensive and collaborative approaches,” said Clarence Anthony, CEO/executive director of NLC. "The cities of Baltimore, Md.; Dallas, Texas; Jackson, Miss.; Philadelphia, Pa.; and St. Louis, Mo., will receive significant funding and support through this program to organize, focus and expand the safety and violence reduction strategies of municipal agencies and their community partners. This program is made possible thanks to a $6 million grant from Wells Fargo. We look forward to highlighting the progress in these cities, and lessons learned for other cities, at upcoming conferences beginning with City Summit 2022.”
This initiative brings together elected leaders and staff, residents, and local organizations to pursue coordinated, equitable, community-centered, safety efforts. This work is intended to spur local action and implementation of recommendations and plans that are established in partnership with Black and brown communities and paired with measurement and evaluation components.
"Working together as a community, including with local residents, is how we can arrive at the strongest solutions for community safety," said Molly Porter, interim Head of Social Impact at Wells Fargo. "National League of Cities is skilled at bringing stakeholders to the table in a way that sparks action and equity-focused strategies in building safer communities."
