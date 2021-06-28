Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell announced Monday that the city’s outdoor pools will open on a rolling basis beginning Wednesday, June 30. Sixteen public pools are expected to open by this weekend, with an additional 31 pools scheduled to open on a rolling basis over the next few weeks. Pools will offer daily open swim and free swim lessons.
“Philadelphia public pools are a great way to cool down, have fun, and stay active this summer,” said Ott Lovell. “We're pleased to be able to provide residents, and especially young people, with the chance to make some great summer memories as we continue to safely emerge from this pandemic.”
The city will open 47 outdoor pools this summer against the backdrop of a nationwide lifeguard shortage compounded by local hiring and recruitment challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pools were selected to open based on geography, past pool usage data, and neighborhood need.
The 2021 pool schedule was developed based on equity and designed to maximize residents' access to pools in every part of the city, with a focus on the largest or most heavily used pools in each neighborhood opening to accommodate the maximum number of visitors.
In addition, residents can stay cool and have fun this summer by visiting any of our 90-plus spraygrounds, open seven days a week through Labor Day.
“Philadelphians love their neighborhood pools, and we are grateful to be able to open so many of these beloved summer institutions this summer,” said Commissioner Ott Lovell. “We have been relentless in our efforts to recruit as many lifeguards as possible to minimize the disruption to service in our first pool season since the pandemic shutdown of 2020. We are seeing pools, recreation facilities, and beaches across the country reduce hours or close locations due to the lack of certified lifeguards to work this summer following more than a year out of the water due to the global pandemic.”
“I want to thank our water safety instructors who have accomplished a Herculean task of training hundreds of lifeguards to work in City pools this summer. Thanks to these efforts, and our amazing team of Parks & Rec lifeguards, we are on track to open the majority of City pools in the next few weeks.”
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2021 lifeguard recruitment process looked very different for Parks & Rec:
The recruitment timeline: The department typically begins recruitment in November, and actively targets recertification classes to college students returning home for the winter break. This year, recruitment began in mid-March due to COVID-19 related restrictions
Pool access: Parks & Rec typically offers training and certification classes at School District of Philadelphia indoor pools year-round. This year, we were unable to get access to these pools. As a result, we installed pool heaters and deck warming stations at an outdoor pool, which we opened in March to make daily training available.
Capacity limits: Class sizes were limited due to COVID-19 protocols, and all applicants were required to pre-register for a training or screening time.
Skill building: Following a year or more out of the water due to the pandemic, candidates required extra training to regain swimming and rescue skills and build their stamina.
While seasonal employers across the country face reported labor shortages, Parks & Rec has employed a variety of new tactics to maximize interest in lifeguarding with the city. Efforts include:
• Raised the starting pay to $15.25 / hour.
• Covered the Red Cross certification fee to applications 16-24 years old.
• Hosted virtual and in-person job fairs.
• Attended virtual and in-person recruitment events.
• Targeted social media advertising.
• Engaged local schools and universities.
• Door to door canvassing and a street team.
• Partnership with iHeart Media/Power99.
• Engaged partners such as the Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity, recreation advisory councils, and grassroots community groups to support recruitment and outreach.
• Engaged other city agencies and City Council offices in recruitment and outreach.
Since launching its recruitment effort March 16, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation was able to recruit, train, and certify hundreds of lifeguards and pool staff to open 47 free public pools this summer, approximately 70% of the city’s outdoor pools. The process to train, certify, and hire a candidate takes at least four to six weeks. Training will continue over the summer months to ensure Parks & Rec can return to a full complement of pool staff next year.
Wednesday, June 30
J. Finnegan Playground, 6801 Grovers Ave., 19142
Mander Playground, 2140 N. 33rd St., 19121
Samuel Recreation Center, 3539 Gaul St., 19134
Vogt Recreation Center, 4131 Unruh Ave., 19135
Thursday, July 1
Bridesburg Recreation Center, 4625 Richmond St., 19137
Francisville Playground 1737 Francis St., 19130
Lackman Playground 1101 Bartlett St., 19115
Simpson Recreation Center 1010 Arrott St., 19124
Friday, July 2
Barry Playground, 1800 Johnston St., 19145
Cobbs Creek Recreation Center, 280 Cobbs Creek Pkwy., 19139
Kendrick Recreation Center, 5822 Ridge Ave., 19128
Northern Liberties Recreation Center, 321 Fairmount Ave., 19123
Saturday, July 3
American Legion Playground, 6201 Torresdale Ave., 19135
Cherashore Playground, 851 W. Olney Ave., 19120
Fox Chase Recreation Center, 7901 Ridgeway St., 19111
Murphy Recreation Center, 300 W. Shunk St., 19148
Tuesday, July 6
Anderson Recreation Center, 740 S. 17th St., 19146
Hancock Playground, 1401 N. Hancock St., 19122
Heitzman Recreation Center, 2136 Castor Ave., 19134
Kelly Pool, 4231 Landsdowne Drive, 19131
Max Myers Playground, 1601 Hellerman St., 19149
Wednesday, July 7
Cione Playground, 2600 E. Aramingo Ave., 19125
Mitchell Playground, 3700 Whitehall Ln., 19114
Pleasant Playground, 6757 Chew Ave., 19119
Penrose Playground, 1101 W. Susquehanna Rd., 19122
Vare Recreation Center, 2600 Morris St., 19145
Thursday, July 8
Houseman Recreation Center, 5091 Summerdale Ave., 19124
Jacobs Playground, 4500 Linden Ave., 19114
Kingsessing Recreation Center, 4901 Kingsessing Ave., 19143
Sacks Playground, 400 Washington Ave., 19147
Schmidt Playground, 113 W. Ontario St., 19140
Friday, July 9
Awbury Playground, 6101 Ardleigh St., 19138
Christy Recreation Center, 728 S. 55th St., 19143
Jardel Recreation Center, 1400 Cottman Ave., 19111
M.L. King Recreation Center, 2101 Cecil B. Moore Ave., 19121
Stinger Square, 1400 S. 32nd St., 19146
Saturday, July 10
Athletic Recreation Center, 1400 N. 26th St., 19121
C.B. Moore Recreation Center, 2551 N. 22nd St., 19132
Scanlon Playground, 1099 E. Tioga St., 19134
Shepard Recreation Center, 5700 Haverford Ave., 19131
Tustin Playground, 5901 W. Columbia Ave., 19151
Opening soon
39th & Olive Playground, 700 N. 39th St., 19104
Feltonville Recreation Center, 4726-4700 Ella St, 19120
Ford Recreation Center, 609 Snyder Ave., 19148
Lee Cultural Center, 4328 Haverford Ave., 19104
Lonnie Young Recreation Center, 1100 E. Chelten Ave., 19138
O’Connor Pool, 2601 South St., 19146
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.