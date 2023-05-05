As Philadelphia inches closer to getting its new mayor, many key officials from outgoing Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration have left to begin searching for new roles.
Most recently, Kathryn Ott Lovell has resigned her position as commissioner of Philadelphia Parks and Recreation to move into a leadership role with the Philadelphia Visitors Center Corp. (PVCC).
In just the last few months, the Kenney administration has seen the departures of the director of Faith-Based and Interfaith Affairs, Rev. Naomi Washington-Leapheart, Budget Director Marisa Waxman and Sustainability Director and Chief Resilience Officer Saleem Chapman.
Lovell, the Philadelphia native who has served as Parks and Recreation commissioner since 2016, will become the first woman to become the president and CEO of the PVCC.
“When the pandemic forced us all outdoors, our city parks and playgrounds quickly became the center of our lives. During that time, Kathryn led a team at PPR to serve Philadelphians in new ways — turning recreation centers into virtual learning hubs and transforming residential blocks into mobile summer camp experiences. I thank her for her service and wish her the best,” said Kenney in a news release.
During her time leading the Department of Parks and Recreation, Lovell established the agency's first strategic plan, and pushed forward initiatives such as Enhanced PlayStreets, Swim Philly and Parks on Tap.
She also took part in leading major park projects such as the transformation of FDR Park and the reimagining of Benjamin Franklin Parkway.
“As a lifelong Philadelphian, serving the city I love, being the commissioner for the past seven and a half years has been a tremendous honor,” Lovell said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work the Parks and Rec team has achieved during the Kenney administration.
“We make a difference in the lives of city residents every day. We empower youth through recreation, build strong neighborhoods through shared public spaces, and uplift residents through employment, volunteerism, and affordable, high quality programs. The team at Parks and Rec is quite simply the best. They are dedicated, caring, and committed professionals who I will miss very much,” she said.
Lovell’s last day at Parks and Rec will be June 2, and she is set to assume her new position July 10.
