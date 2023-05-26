Tumar Alexander

Philadelphia managing director Tumar Alexander says, "The city’s efforts to address systemic issues and improve social determinants of health are vital to preventing overdose fatalities and the risks associated with substance misuse." —TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN

As the city of Philadelphia continues to grapple with its ongoing overdose crisis, the city recently released its 2023 Overdose Response Action Plan detailing its plans and efforts to combat the crisis.

With $20 million in opioid settlement funds coming in that were announced at the onset of 2023, the city’s plan lays out its ongoing strategies that are meant to “prevent overdoses, expand access to treatment, and increase community-based supports for impacted communities,” according to a news release.

