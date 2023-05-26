Philadelphia managing director Tumar Alexander says, "The city’s efforts to address systemic issues and improve social determinants of health are vital to preventing overdose fatalities and the risks associated with substance misuse." —TRIBUNE PHOTO/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
As the city of Philadelphia continues to grapple with its ongoing overdose crisis, the city recently released its 2023 Overdose Response Action Plan detailing its plans and efforts to combat the crisis.
With $20 million in opioid settlement funds coming in that were announced at the onset of 2023, the city’s plan lays out its ongoing strategies that are meant to “prevent overdoses, expand access to treatment, and increase community-based supports for impacted communities,” according to a news release.
“The 2023 Overdose Response Action Plan represents the city’s commitment towards saving lives and investing in the health and well-being of communities impacted by the overdose crisis through a comprehensive, holistic response across departments, social services providers, public safety and community partners,” the city’s managing director Tumar Alexander said.
“Philadelphians are hurting, and improving the conditions that put residents at risk for overdose is critical. The city’s efforts to address systemic issues and improve social determinants of health are vital to preventing overdose fatalities and the risks associated with substance misuse," he said. "Fatal overdoses and substance-use-related harms are preventable. Substance use disorder is treatable, and recovery is possible.”
According to the report, overdoses in the city have been a public health emergency for years now with Philadelphia having lost 1,276 people to unintentional fatal overdoses in 2021 alone, a 5% increase from 2020.
In order to spread necessary information about this crisis, the Overdose Action Plan includes “updates on the city’s coordinated efforts across departments to prevent overdoses, expand access to treatment, improve public safety and support communities impacted by the overdose crisis in Philadelphia” as well as an overview of “recent fatal overdose trends and the challenges driving community disparities citywide.”
In particular, the plan focuses on a series of notable actions that are either in process or have already been undertaken as part of the city’s overdose response in 2023.
These actions include:
Increasing the city’s community outreach and engagement across all neighborhoods, with a particular emphasis on making sure that “Black and Latino/a Philadelphians have equitable access to needed resources and services.”
Launching mobile methadone clinics across the city.
Working in partnership with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to disrupt open-air drug markets in Kensington through the use of Drug Market Intervention.
Increasing the number of housing opportunities aimed at supporting people experiencing homelessness while in different stages of recovery.
Expanding harm reduction services and education across the city.
“We are deeply grateful for the community’s continued collaboration and leadership in our efforts to improve health, well-being, and quality of life for residents and families in neighborhoods across the city that are impacted by the overdose crisis,” said Noelle Foizen, director of the Opioid Response Unit. “None of this work is possible without maintaining an open dialogue with community members who continue to hold the city accountable, and ongoing commitment to ensuring Philadelphians with lived experience directly inform and participate in our efforts.”
