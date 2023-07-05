Dr. Keith Leaphart

Dr. Keith Leaphart has been confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate to serve as commissioner of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC). Submitted Photo

 Alec Larson TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

As the state legislature continues to deliberate regarding PA Gov. Josh Shapiro’s appointees to leadership roles across the state, his administration announced that Philadelphia-native Dr. Keith Leaphart has been confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate to serve as commissioner of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC).

Appointed by Shapiro, Leaphart will assume the seat of former PTC Commissioner Wadud Ahmad, who will now move on to his new role serving on the state’s three-member Unemployment Compensation Board of Review.

