As the state legislature continues to deliberate regarding PA Gov. Josh Shapiro’s appointees to leadership roles across the state, his administration announced that Philadelphia-native Dr. Keith Leaphart has been confirmed by the Pennsylvania Senate to serve as commissioner of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC).
Appointed by Shapiro, Leaphart will assume the seat of former PTC Commissioner Wadud Ahmad, who will now move on to his new role serving on the state’s three-member Unemployment Compensation Board of Review.
“I am honored that Governor Shapiro nominated me for this position and grateful to members Pennsylvania Senate for their confirmation. As a physician and entrepreneur, I’m deeply passionate about helping people and solving problems,” said Leaphart.
“To me, this position is all about service — service to customers, employees, and other stakeholders. It’s about being thoughtful and making the right decisions. I am committed to working with the Shapiro Administration, state lawmakers, my fellow commissioners, and PTC executives to advance the PA Turnpike as it continues its transformative journey.”
Created by the state legislature in 1937, the PTC’s main functions have been to construct, finance, operate and maintain the PA Turnpike system, a 560-mile roadway that first opened to traffic in 1940.
Prior to his appointment to a PTC leadership role, Leaphart served on the staff of Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital as well as founded Philanthropi, an employee giving platform.
