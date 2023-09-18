When former Philadelphia Poet Laureate Trapeta B. Mayson called the city's new Youth Poet Laureate, the winner did not initially pick up. After receiving a voicemail to call back, Oyewumi Oyeniyi returned the call and could not believe the good news.
"I just stared at my phone, mouth open, and I was like, 'Are you sure you have the right number?'" Oyeniyi recalled from the conversation. "I was befuddled and just so grateful and just so ecstatic to think that I could be here."
The 17-year-old senior at Cristo Del Rey school was named the city's 11th Youth Poet Laureate Monday morning. Wearing a tiara with her braids up, she read two pieces of her work at the Parkway Central Library Branch.
"You are this person, I am this person, we are going through this - it does not define us, and we're going to help each other get out of it," she said of the crises like gun violence and housing that draw attention in the city. "I want us to be more intimate with our community and not be so quick to judge it. We don't know each other's stories so I am here to just kind of show that."
Even as a freshman, Oyenyi's work stood out for her passion and dedication to the craft. Her work draws from her heritage of Liberian and Nigerian descent, discussing the difficulties of fitting into the exacting standards of a society that does not specifically accept her for who she is, but being able to overcome that stigma, along with acknowledging the need to seize opportunities as a minority student that some may think she and her peers do not deserve. She sees her work as a way to connect with people and create a better understanding of what people are going through in Philadelphia.
The Northeast resident was selected from the three finalists, in what Yolanda Wisher, the chair of the Poet Laureate Governing Committee called a "nail-biting and rewarding" process. Wisher was the city's third poet laureate, serving from 2016-17. Oyenyi will receive a scholarship, serve as an ambassador for culture and lead a public writing project.
"The Poet Laureate program is a city gem, which reflects our city's vibrant poetry culture," Wisher said. "The Poets Laureate and Youth Poets Laureate have led an impactful assortment of poetry readings, workshops, and community events throughout Philadelphia."
First Deputy Director for the Free Library of Philadelphia Priscilla Suero called the Youth Poet Laureate, "the voice of Philadelphia's young artistic community." During her tenure as Poet Laureate, Mayson taught a week-long workshop at Cristo Del Rey High School.
"I was the teacher who waited each day in that residency to see what she would conjure up, what beauty and what pain and issues she would illuminate with her craft," Mayson said. "You are an inspiration to the youth of your school and your community and you will encourage many, many people in your world."
