A Cristo Del Rey School senior, Oyewumi Oyeniyi was named the city's new youth poet laureate at the Free Library on Monday. - TRIBUNE PHOTO / ABDUL SULAYMAN

When former Philadelphia Poet Laureate Trapeta B. Mayson called the city's new Youth Poet Laureate, the winner did not initially pick up. After receiving a voicemail to call back, Oyewumi Oyeniyi returned the call and could not believe the good news.

"I just stared at my phone, mouth open, and I was like, 'Are you sure you have the right number?'" Oyeniyi recalled from the conversation. "I was befuddled and just so grateful and just so ecstatic to think that I could be here."

