Philadelphia City Hall

Women Organized Against Rape (WOAR) kicked off the April 2023 National Sexual Abuse Awareness Month with a rally Thursday outside City Hall. —AP Photo/Matt Rourke

 Matt Rourke

The Democratic mayoral primary for Philadelphia’s next mayor has been a tight affair over the past few months. As the nonpartisan Committee of Seventy’s poll released Friday morning shows, the five main candidates are locked in a statistical tie with less than three weeks to go.

After months of talk, ads and forums, voters will have their say on May 16 when Philadelphians vote in the primary elections for many municipal and judicial positions. The victors of this race, especially in the Democratic mayoral primary will largely be determined by how many ballots are cast.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.