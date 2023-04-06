Seven candidates discussed their solutions for the city’s linked crises of gun violence, substance use and behavioral health, offering more concrete solutions this week in these areas than in some previous forums.

“We’re looking at what is a pretty critical period in Philadelphia in our time,” said Mike Pearson, the vice chair for Public Health Management Corporation (PHMC), who started the forum. “We have a very important election and we thought, PHMC, like many other public agencies, is concerned.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.