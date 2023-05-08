In yet another sign of an upcoming change of power on the second floor of Philadelphia’s City Hall, Mayor Jim Kenney announced the formation of his transition team, to ensure continuity of operations.
On Monday, Kenney signed an executive order to create a transition committee. That order also calls for the appointment of Lyana Cuadrado, deputy chief of staff in the mayor’s office, as transition director of the committee.
On May 16, city voters will go to the polls to choose their party’s nominees for mayor. On Nov. 7, voters will pick one of those nominees for mayor, who will take office in January.
There are five top candidates running as Democrats: Jeff Brown, whose family owns several supermarkets; Allan Domb, a real estate mogul who also was a Council member; Former Councilmembers Helen Gym and Cherelle Parker; and Rebecca Rhynhart, a former city controller. One of them will face former Councilmember David Oh, a Republican who is unopposed.
The top priority, Kenney said, is to establish a mayoral transition process that minimizes disruption to city operations and help the next mayoral administration have a successful start.
“My guiding principle as mayor has always been to ensure that Philadelphia’s future is better and brighter for our city’s children and generations to come,” Kenney said in a statement. “A successful handoff to the next mayor is a core part of my administration’s values, and I believe, an essential function of this office.”
Every day thousands of city employees carry out essential functions of local government, providing services that residents, workers and visitors rely on in their daily lives, Kenney said.
“Our goal in transition planning is to ensure a smooth transfer of governance from this administration to the next and leave them set up for success,” Cuadrado said in a statement. “After the municipal primary, we look forward to working with the candidates to ensure that they have equal access to transition information and can prepare for the possibility of taking office.
The transition committee will be made up of representatives of the offices of the chief administrative officer; the chief integrity officer; the office of human resources; the office innovation and technology and the Department of Records. Also, every city department will designate coordinators to work with the committee. The departments will work with the committee to document how they are organized, how they work, their core responsibilities, key programs and other important information.
Between the primary election on May 16 and the general election on Nov. 7, candidates who are nominated will have access to this information and may request additional information.
“We applaud Mayor Kenney for taking seriously a transition process that will have a real impact on the next mayor’s readiness to govern from day one,” said Ashley Session, senior director of external affairs of the Committee of Seventy, a nonprofit group that supports election integrity and government ethics. “The Committee of Seventy is excited to support this process. This isn’t just about ensuring a smooth handoff for people in government, but making sure that government is in the best possible position to continue serving city residents for the next four years.”
