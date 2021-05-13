Eid al-Fitr, a three-day holiday, marks the end of Ramadan, Islam's holy month of fasting. During Ramadan, Muslims exercise — in a safe way — many religious and social practices like fasting, prayer, almsgiving, volunteering in their communities and visits to family members and friends. This year marks the first in city’s history that the School District of Philadelphia will recognize the Eid as an official holiday. This was the result of advocacy by the Philadelphia Eid Coalition and other leaders within our Muslim community over the last few years.
The Philadelphia Tribune is once again pleased to recognize women who have made significant contributions not only to their respective organizations but also to their communities for which they serve.
