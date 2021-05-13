Eid al-Fitr, a three-day holiday, marks the end of Ramadan, Islam's holy month of fasting. During Ramadan, Muslims exercise — in a safe way — many religious and social practices like fasting, prayer, almsgiving, volunteering in their communities and visits to family members and friends. This year marks the first in city’s history that the School District of Philadelphia will recognize the Eid as an official holiday. This was the result of advocacy by the Philadelphia Eid Coalition and other leaders within our Muslim community over the last few years.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.