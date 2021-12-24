Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said he wants to enact several laws as Pennsylvania deals with increased homicides by guns and suicides.
According to Wolf, 1.1 million guns were purchased across the state in 2020, 49% more than the year before. In addition, across the commonwealth, homicides have increased by 12% over the last decade, 77% involving firearms.
Wolf tweeted this week that he is asking the state legislature to “enact safe storage measures, mandate reporting of lost firearms, provide a way to temporarily remove guns from people in crisis, close background check loopholes.”
According to the City Controller’s office database, as of Monday in Philadelphia, there have been 544 homicides, 469 were shootings. And so far this year, there have been 1,785 non-fatal shootings.
State legislators have introduced several bills for gun reform, but there has been a constant disconnect between the elected officials across party lines.
State Rep. Joanna McClinton, who represents the 191st District which includes parts of Delaware and Philadelphia counties, has co-sponsored several gun reform bills that have been introduced.
House Bill 235, which was introduced in January of this year but was not passed, would have amended the process of background checks when purchasing firearms,
Many homicides across the commonwealth, particularly in Philadelphia, are occurring with guns traced back to the straw purchasing of firearms.
A straw purchase is an illegal firearm purchase where the actual buyer of the gun, being unable to pass the required federal background check or desiring to not have his or her name associated with the transaction, uses a proxy buyer who can pass the required background check to purchase the firearm for him/her.
According to McClinton, another piece of legislation was sent to the Judiciary Committee on March 19 that would make it a requirement that any lost or stolen weapons be reported.
“Right now, these issues are being championed by Democrats, and to say that this has been a super partisan cycle would be an understatement,” McClinton said. “We have not seen any sort of willingness for Republicans — who are in the majority of course — to work across the aisle.”
McClinton said that these bills in question would absolutely save lives.
State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, who represents North Philadelphia and the 181st District, said that he co-sponsored the lost and stolen bill .
“I don’t think it’ll pass with the current majority in power. But we desperately need to get it done,” Kenyatta said.
On the contrary, a divided state House approved a bill to allow permitless carry of guns that the governor vetoed.
According to McClinton, the issues revolve around the Second Amendment, otherwise known as the right to bear arms.
“None of these bills violate the Second Amendment. You still can bear arms,” McClinton said. “All of these bills are just trying to put a little more framework over giving us the ability to tackle such a giant problem. It just sets a little more framework, you know, you can’t just get a car and not have it registered. Like there has to be paperwork. But you know, these weapons that take lives, it’s no framework around. It’s no structure around it. And our laws are rather loose.”
McClinton said that there needs to be a willingness to work together. She said the leading cause of gun-related deaths is suicide by white men in rural areas, so the Republicans are ignoring their constituents.
“We definitely need to change the laws regarding the accessibility of firearms and the responsibility of firearm owners,” McClinton said. “But we also need to educate young people on how to resolve conflicts as well. And one bill that I’ve had for multiple sessions now is teaching children in conflict resolution starting in middle school, starting in the fifth grade, because I think at least what we see in our city is just so many minor disagreements ending in deadly outcomes.”
So while it is unlikely these legislators will agree on the changes Wolf advocates, McClinton said locally there needs to be intervention programs. She said children need to have better training and empowerment not to use a gun to hurt someone or be victimized by gunfire.
