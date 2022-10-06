Six Philadelphia community icons will be honored for their contributions in business, sports, music and health at the Philadelphia Legacies Portrait Awards.
Among the awardees at this year's event includes: Nikki Franke, recently retired Temple University fencing coach, two-time U.S. Fencing Association national foil champion who was a member of the 1976 and 1980 U.S. Olympic fencing teams; Frank Green, Jr., who coached his daughter Traci Green, tennis champion, now head women's tennis coach at Harvard University and his son Frank Green, III, tennis champion, now a pro tennis coach; Rev. Dr. Lorina Marshall Blake, president of Independence Blue Cross Foundation and associate pastor of Vine Memorial Baptist Church; Jeff Brown, chairman/CEO of Brown’s Super Stores; Robert Kenyatta, master percussionist and Grammy Award winner; and Glenn Bryan, University of Pennsylvania assistant vice president of community relations and noted keyboard artist.
The ceremony will be held Sunday at Calabash Banquet Hall at 6208 Lancaster Ave. During the event, the legacies of the awardees will be shared. A portrait, which was created by local artists, will also be presented to each awardee.
“We want to bring pride to the city by highlighting people and institutions that have made important contributions,” said Philadelphia Legacies founder Stephen Satell said in a statement. “These men and women dedicated their careers to making our lives better and more fulfilling."
“We want to hold onto their wisdom and energy so that we can continue to learn from them and the wisdom they acquired as they created their legacies,” Satell added. “We honor these individuals by commissioning portraits that are unveiled at our annual fundraising awards dinner.”
The awards also recognizes four community leaders each year for their efforts to improve their communities and the city.
Jay Bagley, Temple University adjunct physics professor and president of Black Contractors Coalition Association; Charlotte Greer-Brown, youth empowerment and violence prevention community activist; Abu Edwards, community and political activist; Mecca Robinson, youth mentor and founder/CEO of Forget Me Knot Children and Youth Services; and Philadelphia NAACP youth activist Zymir Brunson as the “Young Person to Watch” are among the community leaders that will be honored.
“It’s important to focus on the unsung, frontline soldiers and the positive work taking place in our communities,” Satell said. “We are building on our success by celebrating four new leaders of the Philadelphia community each year.”
Established in 2016 by Satell, the Legacies Awards honor individuals for accomplishments in business, creative arts, education, law, medicine, sports, science, politics, philanthropy, technology and social entrepreneurship.
The awards promote Philadelphia history throughout the year by sponsoring educational programs and tours to locations where there are historical markers and important historic legacy.
A portion of the proceeds from the annual awards dinner benefits nonprofit organizations like House of Umoja, Moonstone Arts Center, The Veterans Group, and The National Federation of Black Veterans Network among others.
“These organizations have had long standing success in Philadelphia," Satell said. “We want to help them continue their good work.”
For more information, call (215) 432-2898 or visit philadelphialegacy.org.
