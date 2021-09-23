Rep. Donna Bullock relived a week of West Philadelphia trauma, standing in front of a room full of concerned residents, members of organizations against gun violence, and media members at the West Philadelphia YMCA on Thursday morning.
“On Sept. 12, I got a few phone calls from neighbors about shooting or gunfire at a local playground just a block from our home,” Bullock said. “As children were playing on a Sunday afternoon, they had to duck from these bullets instead of playing ‘Duck, duck, goose.’”
That’s a common occurrence not just in West Philadelphia but across a city in which gun-related violence continues to rise.
Bullock continued her emotion-evoking anecdote by referencing three more events that affected her family that week, including gunfire at 6 a.m. in her neighborhood the following day, a lockdown at her 10-year-old son’s school after a high school shooting that Wednesday, and police tape and bullet markings on her block as she came home from a pizza date with her child that Friday evening.
Bullock’s story was meant to grab the attention of Philadelphia organizations and urge them to apply for violence intervention grants from the $30 million allocated in June through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.
Along with Bullock, Gov. Tom Wolf, Sen. Vincent Hughes, Rep. Amen Brown, Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta, Rep. Rick Krajewski and Greater Philadelphia YMCA President Shaun Elliot spoke at Thursday’s event. Some of the officials shared personal stories of tragedy as they pleaded with community organizations to apply for the available funding.
Hughes talked about the rise in homicides across the state. Especially in Philadelphia, which charted a new high in homicides in 2020 and is on pace to continue that trend in 2021. He mentioned his mother, a West Philadelphia resident, who called him this past Friday concerned about police in her neighborhood after a shooting at a high school football game.
“All of us have these stories and situations and live through these situations daily,” Hughes said. “We’re encouraging folks to apply. Especially neighborhood-based organizations should rush to apply for these resources. We made sure that it was a strong focus on neighborhood-based and community-based organizations to be a front line to get the necessary assistance.”
“We’re here today to talk about some good news and some good opportunities for folks to access, so we at the state level do everything we can to address the issue of violence, and community-based violence happening in communities all across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Hughes said.
Wolf reiterated that it’s a top priority to reduce gun violence in Pennsylvania. He also discussed the disproportionate effect that gun violence has on communities of color.
“According to the CDC, Black Pennsylvanians are three times as likely to die as a result of a firearm as whites,” Wolf said. “Based on its recommendations, the Commonwealth has prioritized funding for evidence-informed violence intervention and prevention programs, like including safe corridors and safe passages, street outreach and violence interruption. In addition, referrals to partner agencies to meet participants with basic needs, comprehensive re-entry programs, social and emotional skill development, trauma-informed approaches to support victims and survivors of violence, and much more.”
Applicants will be vetted by the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency and have to meet criteria to be awarded money.
The YMCA was awarded $200,000 to help the group move forward in its mission, “to give people hope, a sense of purpose, a sense of belonging, a place to hang out, to grow, to learn everything about yourself, to be everything about yourself, to be everything you can possibly be and open up a world of opportunities,” Elliott said.
Applicants can be awarded grants of up to $1 million, according to Hughes.
The deadline for organizations to apply for funds is Oct. 15, and funds are set to go out beginning Dec. 15. For more information go to pccd.pa.gov.
