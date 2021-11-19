Local leaders said that the Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal is an indication that there are two justice systems, a double standard and an ideological divide that is “dangerous.”
Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of all charges in the Kenosha, Wis., case where he shot and killed two men and wounded a third at a police brutality protest, with a semi-automatic weapon that he illegally brought from his home in Antioch, Illinois.
Rittenhouse and the victims are all white. But the trial mixed issues of race, gun rights and vigilantism. The demonstration was protesting the killing of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer in the summer of 2020 and other cases, such as the killing of George Floyd, another Black man, by police in Minneapolis.
Charged with homicide, attempted homicide and reckless endangering, Rittenhouse had faced life in prison. He claimed self-defense. The mostly white jury deliberated for about 3½ days.
“If he was a Black man with a weapon like that he would have been arrested right off the bat,” said Rev. William B. Moore, pastor of Tenth Memorial Church in North Philadelphia. “My heart goes out to the families. It’s typical of what happens when we seek justice from the system. It seems to be skewed against African Americans.”
Rittenhouse, Moore said, should have never crossed state lines with a semiautomatic weapon or been allowed by police to mingle among peaceful protesters.
Rittenhouse walked past police officers with the rifle on his back before and after he shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26. Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28, was wounded.
“The Rittenhouse verdict indicates that neither the judge nor the jury followed the law of self-defense in Wisconsin,” said Linn Washington, professor of journalism at Temple University. “A person who is breaking the law or provoking people can’t claim self-defense. Rittenhouse was pointing his gun at people and provoking people.”
But Judge Bruce Schroeder threw out a charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, a misdemeanor that Rittenhouse likely would have been convicted of. The judge also allowed Rittenhouse to draw juror numbers from a raffle drum to pick the final 12 jurors who would deliberate.
Rittenhouse was also able to raise more than $2 million for his defense.
Councilmember Curtis Jones Jr., D-4th District, said he was stunned by the verdict.
“What this says to me is that there are two justice systems in America and they are very rigidly divided along ideological lines,” Jones said. “It’s dangerous. It runs right through the justice system like the verdict. We are at risk of losing the middle.
“We need to look at each issue on its merits and whether it is right or wrong and not through the red or blue state lens,” he said.
Nick Taliaferro, pastor of the West Philadelphia Seventh-day Adventist Church and evening drive host for WURD 96.1 FM/900 AM radio, said: “It’s a stunning reaction to a young white boy being driven to a site of protest with a weapon of war. Then when he gets in a conflict that’s over his head, shoots three other white men.
“I am seeing the promise of this young white man standing defiantly against people seeking justice for an unarmed Black man shot by police. They could not see him losing his promise,” Taliaferro said. “So we are left to wonder, how do we rescue those who are sharing our cause and our struggle?”
