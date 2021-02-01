Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge Lori A. Dumas has officially announced her candidacy for the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania.
Dumas is the first candidate with decades of experience who represents Southeastern Philadelphia and has a demonstrable passion for justice.
The announcement marks the next step in Dumas’s 18-plus year career as a Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas Judge. Dumas brings a wealth of knowledge and experience from every division of the court system, creating a well-rounded understanding of the law and a commitment to helping Pennsylvania’s citizens. From creating a court specifically designed to address human trafficking to teaching college students the importance of fairness and justice, Dumas continues to dedicate her time and efforts to Pennsylvania communities.
With her track record of community partnership, her comprehensive knowledge of the law from Family and Civil Court, and her unwavering commitment to impartial justice, Dumas is uniquely qualified to fill one of two vacancies on the PA Commonwealth Court.
In February, Commonwealth Court candidates will complete candidacy petitions to confirm their ability to appear on the primary ballot. In May, these primaries will determine the partisan candidates for each vacancy. The official election will be held in November 2021
