Less than a week after an executive order banning guns at recreation centers was signed, a Philadelphia Common Pleas Court judge has issued a permanent injunction against it.
The executive action from Mayor Jim Kenney was initially made in response to the shooting death of Tiffany Fletcher, a Mill Creek Recreation Center employee.
The case was brought to court by Gun Owners of America, a group representing several state residents. In a statement of intent to sue on Sept. 28, Andrew Austin, the attorney for GOA, wrote: “Pennsylvania law is clear here: Philly is not allowed to make gun regulations. Every appellate court in Pennsylvania has made this clear multiple times.”
The lawsuit cited Pennsylvania state law that prohibits any city or county from passing gun-control measures that are stricter than state gun laws. It is known as the preemption law.
Judge Joshua H. Roberts issued his ruling siding with the plaintiffs Friday and ordered Philadelphia to be “permanently enjoined” from enforcing Kenney’s gun ban.
According to news reports, Andrew Austin, the attorney for the plaintiffs, said: “For my part, I am gratified that the Court of Common Pleas was able to so quickly resolve this suit, but that was in large part because the law is so explicit: The City is not allowed to regulate possession of firearms in any manner. ...
“It is unfortunate that the mayor and city are willing to waste their time and taxpayer money on these type of ‘feel-good’ measures. This was nothing more than a press release, and would not have — in any way — addressed the crisis of crime in our City.”
Kevin Lessard, a spokesperson for Kenney, said in a statement, that “We are reviewing today’s decision and are disappointed by the outcome, which as it stands prevents city employees from making the reasonable request that anyone with a firearm or deadly weapon leave a recreation facility. Since 2019, nearly 300 reported incidents of gun violence have occurred at city recreation facilities, in addition to dozens of other incidents of violence with a deadly weapon.”
He continued, “The mayor’s executive order was intended to prevent the senseless violence that is interfering with the safety of children, families and staff in what must be safe places.”
Philadelphia has seen similar cases over the years.
In February, a Philadelphia ordinance that required gun owners to inform police when a firearm was stolen or lost was ruled illegal.
In March, Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives tried to ban the owning, selling or making of high-capacity, semi-automatic firearms, but were defeated in a 111-87 vote.
And in June, the city lost a case at Commonwealth Court against Pennsylvania’s preemption law that stops municipalities from creating gun control with bigger restrictions and/or penalties than what the state of Pennsylvania enforces.
According to a release from the Gun Owners of America, the city of Philadelphia is expected to appeal the injunction.
