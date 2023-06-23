Last week, City Council voted to create a Reparations Task Force to explore whether Philadelphia descendants of enslaved Africans deserve compensation for the lasting impact of slavery and institutional racism.
By doing so, it joined about a half a dozen cities, such as Chicago and Detroit, along with states like New Jersey and California, that have formed similar vehicles to look into the extensive economic and psychological damage of what is known as the “peculiar institution.”
In May, California’s Reparations Task Force put forward a number of proposals including one that is recommending that each descendant of enslaved Africans in that state receive $1.2 million.
Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier, D-3rd District and Kendra Brooks, at-Large, WFP introduced the legislation, earlier this month, after consultations with the Philadelphia chapter of the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in American (N’COBRA) and the community.
According to a Pew Research Center 2022 survey, about 77% of African Americans support reparations, compared with 18% of white Americans.
According to the History Channel, in the 1800s the South produced about 75% of the world’s cotton on the backs of enslaved Africans, the proceeds of which paid for substantial shares of the iron, capital and manufactured goods in the U.S. and the free labor contributed to much of the economic growth of the nation.
On Thursday, several speakers spoke passionately in support of the Task Force, including Catherine Hicks, president of the local NAACP chapter, Rob Buscher, an official of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL), representatives of N’COBRA, a Rabbi, White Men for Racial Justice, and 17-year-old Makayla Coleman.
“Reparations in its simplest form are compensation for past crimes inflicted on a group of people," Hicks said. "In the case of African Americans, reparations would be a recognition of [the] people who faced enslavement, oppression and discrimination that our ancestors endured in this country.
“The NAACP believes that reparations are not only necessary, but are long overdue. The legacy of slavery and institutionalized racism continues to impact our community in profound ways. African Americans face higher rates of poverty, unemployment and incarceration than any other group in this country.”
This Task Force, Hicks said, would supply the necessary data to call on our government to acknowledge the crimes committed against African Americans and to take tangible steps to repair the damage.
“We also suffer from the effects of generational wealth inequality as our ancestors were denied the ability to accumulate wealth through land ownership and inheritance,” Hicks said. “Reparations can take many forms, including financial compensation, land grants, investments in education and job training programs. We understand that reparations may be a controversial topic.”
But it is important to recognize that this is not about seeking revenge, Hicks added, it is about acknowledging the past and working towards a most just and equitable future.
For his part, Buscher issued a statement on behalf of the JACL, the oldest and largest Asian American civil rights groups in the U.S.
“JACL Philadelphia unequivocally supports the N’COBRA Philadelphia chapter in their efforts to establish a Reparations Task Force in the City of Philadelphia,” Buscher said. The group has elicited the support of 75 other Japanese American groups to support this cause.
The JACL local chapter of the group was formed in 1947 by Japanese Americans who came to Philadelphia after they were kicked out of the West Coast and had their property seized after being incarcerated in mass concentration camps during WW II. Later, after Japanese Americans were stripped of their citizenship and the right to vote, they sought the help of African American civil rights leaders in the 1960s, who helped them regain their citizenship and subsequently the right to vote.
Buscher recalled that Japanese Americans were the first to receive reparations from the U.S. government in 1988 with the help of the Congressional Black Caucus. But JACL acknowledged that its history in America could not compare to the hardships of African Americans.
“We do not believe that any amount of reparation is capable of erasing the hard-pain or trauma that persists for generations as a result of the enslavement of Africans, Jim Crow and other prejudicial regulation, disproportionate policing and the many further inequities that African Americans continue to endure,” Buscher said.
Moreover, redress in the form of reparations will open a space for meaningful conversation and healing, as has occurred in communities of Asian Americans, he added.
“We can trace a direct line between the institution of slavery and gun-violence, poverty, gentrification, and many other crises that disproportionately impact the Black Philadelphian descendants of enslaved Africans,” Gauthier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.